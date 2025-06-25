S. 1780, Mexico Security Assistance Accountability Act

S. 1780 would require the Department of State to develop a strategy and report to the Congress on U.S. security assistance to Mexico. It also would require the department to brief the Congress within one year of submitting the report on the implementation of the strategy.

On the basis of information about similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is David Rafferty. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.