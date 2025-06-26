Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,864 in the last 365 days.

Bonus Episode: A Fragile Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran

Welcome to a special Bonus Episode of Middle East Focus.

We're pleased to bring you access to a recent MEI press briefing on the evolving Israel-Iran conflict, recorded on Wednesday, June 25. You'll hear from MEI's Distinguished Military Fellow Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan, Distinguished Diplomatic Fellow Alan Eyre, and Senior Fellow Paul Salem who join MEI's Ken Pollack to discuss the ongoing conflict, in light of the recent proposed ceasefire agreement. They also discuss the recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on a US military base, and prospects for de-escalation. This session was on-the-record and open to the public.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bonus Episode: A Fragile Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more