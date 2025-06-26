Bonus Episode: A Fragile Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran

Welcome to a special Bonus Episode of Middle East Focus. We're pleased to bring you access to a recent MEI press briefing on the evolving Israel-Iran conflict, recorded on Wednesday, June 25. You'll hear from MEI's Distinguished Military Fellow Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan, Distinguished Diplomatic Fellow Alan Eyre, and Senior Fellow Paul Salem who join MEI's Ken Pollack to discuss the ongoing conflict, in light of the recent proposed ceasefire agreement. They also discuss the recent US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on a US military base, and prospects for de-escalation. This session was on-the-record and open to the public.

