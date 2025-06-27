After the 12-Day War: Iran, Israel, and the Future Regional Order

The dust has barely settled following the dramatic 12-day war between Israel and Iran, but its political and strategic reverberations are already shaping the future of the Middle East. In this episode of Middle East Focus, Ross Harrison, senior fellow and book series editor at the Middle East Institute, joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to assess what comes next — from Tehran’s internal power recalibrations to the future of Iran’s forward defense strategy, and shifting regional alliances. Harrison also discusses key themes from his forthcoming book, Decoding Iran’s Foreign Policy (I.B. Tauris), which offers a timely and incisive analysis of how Iran navigates the complex geopolitical landscape. Recorded June 25, 2025

