Bigfella Auto Express Responds to Summer Relocation Surge with Affordable, Trusted Car Shipping Nationwide

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the summer travel season in full swing and Americans relocating at record rates, Bigfella Auto Express, a minority-owned nationwide auto transport brokerage, is meeting demand with fast, reliable, and affordable car shipping options. From coast to coast, the company helps customers avoid high mileage, car rental shortages, and unpredictable delivery windows with door-to-door service that puts transparency and safety first.

As summer marks peak relocation season—especially among families, college students, and military personnel—car shipping demand is surging. Bigfella Auto Express has expanded its carrier network and added new digital tools to streamline quotes and updates, including text-based tracking, priority pickup tiers, and full customer service handled in-house.

“Summer is always our busiest season, and we’re committed to making the process stress-free,” said Andre Bramwell, founder of Bigfella Auto Express. “We vet every carrier for insurance, safety, and professionalism. Unlike many brokers, we don’t leave our customers in the dark or pass them off to third parties.”

Rising Concerns Around Industry Scams

The surge in volume has also led to more complaints around bait-and-switch pricing and fake brokers. Bigfella Auto Express is taking a public stand, recently refusing to assign loads to carriers that failed to provide insurance documentation—triggering a wave of fake reviews from unauthorized operators.

“We’d rather cancel a shipment than risk a customer’s vehicle,” Bramwell added. “If a carrier can’t verify coverage or meet our standards, they don’t touch your car.”

Customers can view transport reviews and file disputes against suspicious activity directly on the site. Bigfella also encourages customers to always request USDOT numbers, verify insurance, and avoid deals that seem “too good to be true.”

Fast, Flexible Vehicle Transport Options

Bigfella Auto Express offers three service levels:

Priority Service: 1–3 business day pickup

Standard Service: 3–5 business days (best value)

Economy Service: 5–7 business days (budget-friendly)

Enclosed shipping options are also available for high-value or luxury vehicles.

About Bigfella Auto Express

Founded in Houston, Texas, Bigfella Auto Express is a trusted, Black- and minority-owned car shipping brokerage serving individuals, dealerships, and businesses nationwide. Known for its customer-first approach, transparent pricing, and reliable carrier vetting, Bigfella helps simplify vehicle transport without the games.

Visit https://www.bigfellaautoexpress.com to request a free quote today or text updates to (346) 800-3733.

