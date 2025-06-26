John Casablancas International Celebrates Three Star Coaches Leading the Next Generation of Talent

John Casablancas International featured Coaches: Darvinique, Zoie, and Melissa (in order left to right)

From Vogue to Prime Video Hits, JC’s Coaches Bring Industry Experience & Expertise to Aspiring Models, Influencers and Actors Nationwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Casablancas International (JC), a pioneering leader in talent development for over 40 years, proudly spotlights three of its standout coaches—Darvinique Hawthorne, Melissa Cordero, and Zoie Zeller—whose industry résumés and real-world achievements continue to elevate the standards of training offered to JC talent nationwide. With each coach boasting remarkable portfolios across fashion, film, and television, JC reinforces its reputation as the go-to destination for young dreamers with big ambition.At JC, aspiring models, actors, and influencers aren’t just learning from textbooks—they’re learning from professionals who are thriving in the entertainment and fashion industries. The trio of Darvinique, Melissa, and Zoie are not only experienced performers but also proven professionals whose guidance and mentorship are transforming lives at JC every day.Darvinique Hawthorne: A Voice of Versatility in EntertainmentWith credits spanning across lead and supporting roles, red carpet hosting, and live event promotions, Darvinique Hawthorne exemplifies the well-rounded, working actor that JC seeks to model for its students. Represented by MTM Agency, Darvinique’s on-camera experience includes leading roles in “Love Under Serious Temptation” and “HOUSTON Leading Medicine,” as well as key supporting appearances in films like “Dark Summer” and “The RING WIDOW.” Her adaptability and professionalism have earned her recurring roles with Purple Heart Productions and features with ALL3N DNA Films.Her on-camera charisma extends off-screen too—Darvinique has hosted red carpet events for productions such as “Bloody Nickel” and events honoring sports legends like MBA Terry Cummings. She trains JC talent with authenticity and authority in commercial technique, monologue delivery, and voiceover craft. Her commitment to helping students find their own voice has become a hallmark of the John Casablancas experience.A proud graduate of John Casablancas herself, Darvinique now teaches from a full-circle perspective—equipping young talent with techniques in teleprompter reading, cold reads, script work, and runway choreography. She is a living testament to the doors JC can open.Melissa Cordero: From Prime Time to Prime CoachActress and performer Melissa Cordero brings elite film and television experience directly into JC classrooms. Her filmography includes lead roles in productions such as “Clean Break,” “Wicked Season,” and “Snakehead Swamp,” as well as supporting and featured roles in studio projects like Babylon (Paramount Pictures), 21 Jumpstreet (Columbia Pictures), and Bare (KL Productions). She has worked alongside notable directors like Damien Chazelle and Adam Arkin and has earned screen time with Prime Video, SyFy, and ABC—networks where many of JC’s students aspire to be seen.Melissa’s television experience, with lead and guest spots in productions like “Roommates on Elm St” and “My Generation,” gives her students direct insight into the professional expectations of the small screen. Her coaching covers everything from scene study and audition prep to on-camera technique and character development. With certifications in CPR and training from industry giants like Howard Fine Studios and KD Conservatory, Melissa offers both artistic refinement and the practical knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.Fluent in Spanish and conversational in Portuguese, Melissa also empowers diverse talent to own their voice and embrace their cultural identities—crucial elements in an industry that is rapidly diversifying. Her presence within JC is not just inspiring—it’s strategic.Zoie Zeller: From Vogue Covers to NYFW—Runway Royalty Meets Real-World MentorA high-fashion force with a commercial edge, Zoie Zeller’s modeling portfolio reads like a global campaign rollout. From walking in New York Fashion Week an astonishing thirteen seasons in a row to gracing the pages of Italian Vogue and British Vogue, Zoie has worked with the fashion elite—including Nars, Redken, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Pureology, North Face, and Citizen Watches. She has become the standard of what’s possible for JC’s modeling talent.Whether it's fashion shows for Golden Goose or e-commerce for brands like Ph5, Macy’s, and Neiman Marcus, Zoie’s command of the runway and camera makes her an indispensable coach for JC’s aspiring models. Her appearances in hit series like Gossip Girl and Three Women may be background credits, but her fashion work is front and center on the world stage.What sets Zoie apart isn’t just her modeling success—it’s how she bridges the industry’s high standards with personal mentorship. She works closely with JC talent on runway steps, posing, proper on-set & audition etiquette, portfolio strategy, and the grit it takes to stand out in castings. Her presence is aspirational, yet accessible—proof that JC graduates can and do take their place among the modeling elite.Training with the Best to Become the BestFor over 40 years, John Casablancas International has always championed excellence through experience, and these three coaches exemplify the institution’s commitment to industry relevance, authenticity, and individualized growth. JC's programs are designed not only to teach technique but also to instill confidence, adaptability, and discipline. With coaches like Darvinique, Melissa, and Zoie leading sessions in acting, modeling, and career readiness, students receive more than training—they receive guidance rooted in personal industry triumphs.Whether preparing for their first photoshoot or their first Netflix callback, JC talent are being coached by the very professionals they aspire to emulate. From red carpets and national campaigns to on-set production days and live showcases, the JC coaching experience is interactive, immersive, and built on real industry standards.About John Casablancas InternationalJohn Casablancas International has trained thousands of aspiring models, actors, and influencers across the U.S., providing a foundation for success through live coaching, professional curriculum, and ongoing mentorship. Known for launching careers and cultivating confidence, JC continues to set the bar in talent development. With community-building, industry alignment, and hands-on instruction at the core of its mission, JC is the launchpad where ambition becomes action.To learn more about how to train with JC’s elite coaching staff, visit jcasablancas.com or follow @john_casablancas on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.