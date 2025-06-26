Billionaire Emmanuel Paret Donates 1,000 Acres to Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmanuel Paret, through Paret Mining LLC, has donated 1,000 acres of mineral-rich land to the Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation, a 508(c)(1)(A) faith-based nonprofit dedicated to reentry programs, social justice, and economic empowerment through sustainable resource development.Located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the donated land contains significant reserves of natural gas and crude oil, with additional infrastructure potential for crypto mining and renewable energy. This transformative gift marks the official launch of the Foundation's Energy, Employment & Equity Initiative-a mission-driven model integrating resource development, job creation, and community reinvestment."This donation is more than land-it's a foundation for generational change," said William Benson, Founder and President of the Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation. "Through this gift from Emmanuel Paret and Paret Mining, we will harness natural resources to power not only homes and industries, but also hope, dignity, and second chances."The 1,000-acre gift is just the beginning. The Foundation is currently finalizing partnerships to expand into solar energy, smart grid technology, and broader mineral development-all aimed at strengthening America's path to resource independence and energy equity."We believe in ethical development and impactful giving," said Billionaire Emmanuel Paret, CEO of Paret Mining LLC. "This land donation reflects our commitment to responsible resource use and community advancement. We're proud to support the Foundation's vision of transforming natural wealth into human opportunity."With this donation, the Foundation will launch:- Environmentally responsible oil, gas, and crypto mining operations- Job training programs in energy and mining trades- Community reinvestment in affordable housing and reentry support for returning citizens and underserved populationsThis partnership sets a bold precedent for how faith-based organizations and private industry can collaborate to drive systemic change-where energy production fuels human potential.About Paret Mining LLCParet Mining LLC is a natural resource conglomerate led by Billionaire Emmanuel Paret, focused on ethical extraction and sustainable development of natural resources across North and Latin America.About Benson Jewish Ministries FoundationThe Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation is a 508(c)(1)(A) nonprofit committed to faith-driven justice, economic empowerment, and second-chance opportunities. Its initiatives include clemency advocacy, transitional housing, and now energy and employment development-bringing lasting transformation to the communities that need it most.

