Qalitex Laboratories Emphasizes Need for Microbial Stability Verification in Response to Amazon’s Quality Flags

Microbial stability is about ensuring a product stays safe and compliant from the moment it ships to when the customer opens it.” — Nour Abochama, Vice President for Operations at Qalitex

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex Laboratories has underscored the importance of microbial stability testing for products sold on Amazon as quality control actions tied to spoilage indicators increase.Microbial stability verification can help address compliance documentation gaps when Amazon flags a product based on patterns in customer-reported product degradation.Amazon’s Product Flagging Process Often Involves Customer FeedbackAmazon's internal quality control process may trigger a compliance hold when multiple customer reviews or returns indicate a potential safety or stability concern.These include, but are not limited to, complaints referencing odor changes, texture separation, or visible spoilage. In such cases, Amazon may request additional documentation from the seller, including microbial test results or shelf-life data.Focus on Microbial Stability DataMicrobial stability testing involves verifying that a product does not exceed acceptable limits for microbial content throughout its intended shelf life. This is typically done by testing for aerobic bacteria, yeast, and mold under controlled storage conditions over time.Qalitex has supported product manufacturers by conducting microbial testing under real-time and accelerated conditions. These test results are sometimes submitted by the brand to third parties that request verification, including Amazon.Statement from Nour Abochama, VP of Operations at Qalitex“Microbial stability tells you whether a product can actually hold up over time without becoming a risk,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President of Operations at Qalitex.“If you’re making shelf-life claims, you need data that proves the formula stays within safe microbial limits, start to finish.”Common Product Formats That May Be TestedProducts with water-based, emulsion-based, or high-moisture content are often tested for microbial stability as part of a broader safety verification protocol. These may include creams, lotions, gels, and similar cosmetic and personal care items.Qalitex performs microbial testing on a wide range of formulations, especially for products without synthetic preservatives or those marketed as clean-label or minimal ingredient.Documentation Often Requested During Quality ReviewWhen a product is flagged, sellers may be asked to provide:Microbial test results from an accredited lab Certificate of analysis for specific production batchesShelf-life or stability reports over defined time pointsThese documents are typically reviewed as part of Amazon’s internal quality assurance process.Proactive Testing Can Help Address Compliance RequestsAccording to Qalitex, manufacturers sometimes perform microbial stability testing only after a hold is in place. However, conducting tests in advance may support documentation readiness if questions are raised later.“Even if a product passes initial release testing, that doesn’t guarantee stability over time,” said Abochama. “We encourage clients to keep records of how their product performs under typical storage conditions over several months.”About QalitexQalitex is an independent laboratory headquartered in Irvine, California. The company provides product testing, development support, and regulatory documentation services for brands in the beauty, personal care, and consumer goods industries. Qalitex is not affiliated with Amazon and does not represent the platform’s compliance policies.

