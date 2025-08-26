Larry Thompson Announces His Candidacy for U.S. Congress and Presents His Vision for a Futuristic, Bipartisan California

Larry Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larry Thompson, Republican candidate for California’s 32nd Congressional District, today officially announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives. Thompson is challenging 15-term, 30-year incumbent Brad Sherman (D), offering voters a modern, forward-looking vision for California and America’s future.“California has always been the Land of Dreams,” said Thompson. “But somewhere along the way, we lost that positive energy and promise. My campaign is about rekindling that vision—honoring our classic Hollywood legacy while launching bold, bipartisan solutions that no longer hold us down to the past 30 years status quo but launch us 30 years into the future.”A Vision Rooted in Heritage and InnovationThompson’s campaign will focus on uniting citizens of all political backgrounds around practical, future-driven solutions:• A 32-Point Political Plan for District 32 – Thompson unveiled an ambitious policy agenda to make the district more livable, affordable, and safe.• Preserving Hollywood’s Legacy – Supporting cultural and historical initiatives that honor our entertainment capital of the world while inspiring the next generation of dreamers and creators.• STARS FOR AMERICA℠ – Establishing a nonprofit organization that invites celebrities and influencers across the political spectrum to serve as Ambassadors, freely supporting causes without fear of retaliation and connecting them directly with the Washington elect, ensuring Hollywood's role as a beacon of free expression. "All Stars are welcome," said Thompson.• Embracing Financial Freedom – Actively promoting Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as engines of economic opportunity, in contrast to Sherman’s 15-year opposition. "Brad Sherman, in his attempt to outlaw crypto, has held our future back by being on the wrong side of history," Thompson stated.• Next-Generation Transportation – Advocating for an above-the-ground rail transit system connecting the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles along the Sepulveda Corridor, modeled after Japan’s sleek and efficient bullet train. Thompson supports LA Metro's Sepulveda Pass Plan, Aerial Monorail along the 405 freeway, end-to-end travel time: 28 minutes, Projected Daily Boardings: 61,590.• Welcoming the LA28 Olympics – Showcasing Los Angeles as a global symbol of innovation, hospitality, and unity.• Ending One-Party Rule – “One-party dominance, no matter which party, ultimately leads to stagnation and corruption,” stated Thompson.A Bipartisan AppealAcknowledging Congressman Sherman’s decades of service, Thompson said: “Brad has done a respectable job maintaining the status quo, but his quiet, passive leadership has left us embarassingly behind the times. Californians deserve a future that blends tradition with bold, innovative progress. We want to be leaders again.”Thompson emphasized that his campaign is about unity, not division: “This is not just a Republican vision or a Democratic vision—it’s a California vision. A vision where citizens from every background can dream, create, and thrive together. My call is simple: Use Common Sense with Common Civility to find Common Ground to solve our Common Issues.”About California’s 32nd DistrictThe 32nd District presently includes the communities of Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, Malibu, North Hills, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills.About Larry ThompsonLarry Thompson is an acclaimed Hollywood talent manager, film producer, lawyer, author, Broadway producer, and motivational speaker. He is founder and President of the Larry A. Thompson Organization, a Los Angeles–based talent management and production studio. Thompson and his team have guided the careers of over 250 stars and produced dozens of films, television specials, and series. He is the author of the best-selling self-help book SHINE and the political book VOTING IN THE AGE OF CHAOS. As reported by Ballotpedia.com , Thompson received 108,711 votes in the 2024 General Election in his bid for Congress, which is the most votes ever received by any candidate running against Brad Sherman in his 30 years in office.Thompson lives in Malibu and has two children, Taylor (23) and Trevor (20).For More Information:Visit: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com and www.starsforamerica.us Press Contact:Robert G. Endara II23838 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 273Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 288-0700Email: larry@larrythompsonforcongress.comPlease click the following link to download the high-res version of the photo above:Courtesy of Larry Thompson For Congress

