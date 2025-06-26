District-wide high mast towers to be replaced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Modern Electric have begun a district-wide replacement of all high mast towers.

Current towers reach 120 ft. and have begun to show some wear. The new towers will have a new design and will reach 80 ft.

Crews have started tower replacements at the east end of the district and will move their way west.

Impacts to travel are expected to be light during the replacements. Crews will be working from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Motorists may encounter lane and ramp closures while the crane is in use to remove and stand the high mast towers.

This work is scheduled to be complete in the fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.