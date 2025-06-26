QED-C® Launches Quantum Business Edge to Help Companies Succeed in Quantum Industry

New Platform Provides Valuable Business Tools, Insights, Networking for Startups, Established Companies, Research Labs

By pooling best practices and an exclusive library of critical advice, Quantum Business Edge is a valuable tool no matter where our members are on their quantum journey” — Celia Merzbacher, QED-C Executive Director

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quantum Economic Development Consortium ( QED-C® ) announced the launch of Quantum Business Edge™ ( QBE ), an educational platform providing exclusive content and networking opportunities to help companies, universities, research labs, and other members overcome real-world quantum industry challenges and grow their business. The platform is available to QED-C members and provides resources tailored to all stages of the business cycle including quantum startups, quantum scale-ups, and research organizations.“We’re excited to offer this new opportunity to our members, helping them to make connections and to learn from each other’s missteps and successes,” said QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher. “By pooling best practices and an exclusive library of critical advice, Quantum Business Edge is a valuable tool no matter where our members are on their quantum journey, including technical founders who need to improve their business acumen and seasoned business leaders seeking fresh perspectives.”QBE offers members exclusive access to the following:• Webinars with thought leaders - Previous speakers include best-selling author and high-tech marketing expert Geoffrey Moore, author of “Crossing the Chasm.”• Networking opportunities through new QBE meetups - Virtual meetings that focus on a variety of topics including business strategy, marketing, fundraising, and navigating rules and regulations.• The QBE library that offers a robust selection of business and management materials.In addition to upcoming webinars, members receive access to previously recorded webinar content including sessions on product management, recruiting international talent, achieving an advantage in quantum public relations, and negotiating intellectual property rights.They also receive exclusive access to networking opportunities like QBE meetups. The monthly hourlong meetups feature expert coaches from the quantum and business community to discuss common problems facing quantum businesses. Each event includes a Lightning Talk to frame the conversation and an interactive Q&A session.Plus, members can exclusively access a content library which features classic publications on management, marketing, sales, and other business-oriented topics. These resources can help members refine strategy, stay ahead of trends, and navigate the complex quantum landscape.Learn more by visiting: https://quantumconsortium.org/quantum-business-edge/ About QED-C:The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) is the world’s premier association of pioneers in the quantum technology marketplace. Members of QED-C enable the real-world application of quantum technology, and, in turn, grow a robust commercial industry and supply chain.Sitting at the intersection of tech, academia, business, entrepreneurship, and policymaking, QED-C is uniquely able to foster the collaborations the industry needs. QED-C is where experts and organizations share knowledge and collectively shape how quantum technology will grow. QED-C is managed by SRI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.