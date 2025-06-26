Hydro CIRCAL Achieves Full Commercial Availability in U.S. Market

From wheel to wonder: This discarded aluminum wheel is a powerful reminder of the value hidden in post-consumer scrap. Photo: Hydro. At Milan Design Week 2025, Hydro showcased the R100 Project—five bold, mono-material aluminum designs created within a 100-kilometer production radius using Hydro CIRCAL 100R. Photo: Einar Aslaksen Hydro and German sports car manufacturer Porsche AG are gearing up their joint efforts to further decarbonize the supply chain of Porsche’s sports cars. Photo: Marcus Valeur/Porsche Trosten, Oslo’s award-winning floating sauna, features a striking façade crafted from Hydro CIRCAL—premium recycled aluminum made with at least 75% post-consumer scrap. Photo: Einar Aslaksen Hydro became the first aluminum producer in the world to deliver aluminium made with near-zero carbon footprint to a building project in Europe. Photo credit: HGEsch Photography

High-quality, low-carbon aluminum made with 75% post-consumer scrap is now tested, certified, and ready for widespread use in the U.S.

The result is a premium recycled aluminum that performs on par with—or even better than—new material, giving engineers and designers a responsible solution without compromise.” — President, Hydro Aluminum Metals USA and Head of Commercial Americas

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydro, a global leader in aluminum and renewable energy, is pleased to confirm widespread availability of Hydro CIRCAL® in the United States. A certified, recycled aluminum product made with a minimum of 75% post-consumer scrap, Hydro CIRCAL significantly reduces carbon emissions—empowering industries like construction, automotive, transport, and electronics to lower their environmental impact without compromising on performance or design. By using high volumes of aluminum recovered from products consumed and discarded in the U.S., Hydro CIRCAL helps preserve valuable resources, reduce landfill waste, and stimulate a more sustainable, conservation-driven American manufacturing economy.As part of Hydro’s sustainability roadmap and ambition to lead the transition to a nature‑positive and zero‑emission future, Hydro CIRCAL represents a tangible step toward decarbonizing one of the world’s most widely used materials. Already widely adopted across Europe, Hydro CIRCAL has been embraced by architects and designers for its low-carbon profile and design versatility. Each batch of Hydro CIRCAL is individually certified and fully traceable by independent third parties, ensuring transparency and accountability across the entire value chain—from scrap sorting to final extrusion.“We are now able to bring American scrap back to life in new products through our advanced aluminum recycling facilities that we have adopted from our European business. Call it re-born in America. Aluminum can be recycled endlessly if sorted and treated correctly, and in this way is a very effective way to make use of resources we already have and cut emissions," explains Duncan Pitchford, Head of Commercial in Hydro’s aluminum business in North America.Now, with full commercial availability in the U.S., Hydro CIRCAL will meet growing demand for verified low-carbon and circular materials across American industries. In contrast to many other low carbon offerings, Hydro can deliver over 120 million pounds from the company’s American manufacturing sites today and serve customers from furniture companies to automotive manufacturers with metal that can meet sustainability goals, differentiate in the market and secure their supply chains.Setting the Standard for More Sustainable AluminumHydro CIRCAL boasts a carbon footprint of less than 2 kg CO₂e per kg of aluminum—the lowest in the market and up to five times lower than the global average. By utilizing post-consumer scrap, such as old window frames, car parts, and consumer applications like smartphones and PCs, Hydro CIRCAL reduces the need for virgin material extraction, minimizes waste, and lowers embedded emissions at the source.“We’ve invested heavily in R&D to ensure Hydro CIRCAL meets both the needed sustainability credentials as well as the highest standards of performance and reliability,” said Pitchford. “From advanced surface treatments to load-bearing automotive applications, this material has been tested extensively across industries. The result is a premium recycled aluminum that performs on par with—or even better than—new material, giving engineers and designers a responsible solution without compromise.”Hydro CIRCAL is already making a tangible impact in the U.S. through partnerships and projects that bring sustainable aluminum into real-world use. Highlights include:- Third-party verified production by DNV: Hydro’s recycling plants in Commerce, TX, Henderson, KY and Cassopolis, MI are all certified to produce Hydro CIRCAL- Recycling Investment in Cassopolis, Michigan: Hydro’s new Cassopolis facility was designed from the ground up to produce Hydro CIRCAL — turning recovered materials like auto parts and window frames into premium aluminum.- Reconstruction of Historic Smithsonian Dome: Hydro CIRCAL was used to help reconstruct Buckminster Fuller’s historic “Weatherbreak” geodesic dome at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in a student-led project showcased during a live exhibit in July 2023.- Historic Partnership with Vode Lighting: This year, Vode Lighting became the first company in North America to use Hydro CIRCAL in its products. By using low-carbon recycled aluminum produced in the United States, the company will cut emissions, secure its supply chain and support a circular U.S. economy.- Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) Component Development in Detroit: Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive suppliers are prototyping Hydro CIRCAL in battery housings and structural components to support manufacturers’ efforts to reduce lifecycle emissions for Electric Vehicles (EVs), hybrid and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles.- Industry and Education Outreach: Hydro is engaging with architecture schools, AIA chapters, and sustainability groups nationwide to raise awareness and adoption of low-carbon aluminum in the built environment.To learn more about Hydro CIRCAL’s U.S. launch and sustainability impact, visit www.hydro.com/circal . For media inquiries please contact hydro@jamcollective.com .About HydroHydro is a leading aluminum and renewable energy company committed to a sustainable future. Our purpose is to create more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways. Since 1905, Hydro has turned natural resources into valuable products for people and businesses, creating a safe and secure workplace for our 32,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries.

