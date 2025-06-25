Braces and Invisalign Made Simple with Diamond Braces Virtual Start

Start your journey with braces and Invisalign online

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond Braces , one of the largest providers of orthodontists in the Northeast, is changing the way people access braces and Invisalign. With its cutting-edge Virtual Start™ platform, Diamond Braces is bridging the gap between the ease of finding the best solution online with the credibility of in-office treatment, offering patients access to real orthodontists from the comfort of their homes.With the exclusive Virtual Start™ system, patients can begin their smile journey in just minutes—right from home. The platform offers remote consultations, personalized treatment planning, insurance checks, and easing the hassle of finding the cost of braces or how much is Invisalign . Patients simply take a few photos of their smile and upload their insurance information; from there, a dedicated Smile Concierge takes over. Acting as a personal coordinator, the concierge verifies insurance, reviews orthodontic benefits, manages claims, and completing all paperwork—so patients can focus on their care, not the fine print.Next, a licensed orthodontist reviews each case and provides a personalized treatment recommendation based on your specific orthodontic condition—whether it’s crowding, spacing, crossbite, underbite, open bite, etc. to provide a clear outline of their treatment options, the estimated duration, and pricing—all before stepping into a Diamond Braces office.Unlike at-home aligner companies that rely on algorithms and generic mail-order kits, Diamond Braces combines this seamless intake process with in-person orthodontists at over 70 dental clinics across the Northeast. It’s a patient-first model that delivers the speed and simplicity people want—without ever compromising on trusted, expert-led care.While many dental chains offer orthodontics alongside cleanings, fillings, and general dentistry, Diamond Braces takes a different approach. The organization specializes exclusively in braces and Invisalign—nothing else. This focused commitment allows the team to dedicate all of its expertise, advanced technology, and clinical training to one thing: creating healthy, beautiful smiles through expert orthodontic care. All orthodontic care is delivered or supervised by licensed orthodontic specialists— not general dentists or virtual-only providers. Patients benefit from proven clinical techniques, AI-powered diagnostics, and precision planning by professionals who specialize in orthodontics. Whether it’s minor spacing or complex bite correction, Diamond Braces delivers consistent, trusted outcomes that set it apart from pop-up aligner startups and cosmetic-focused clinics. Dr. Oleg Drut , founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Diamond Braces, is a top 1% Diamond Plus Invisalign provider. With a career dedicated entirely to orthodontics, Dr. Drut has guided Diamond Braces in creating over 175,000 confident smiles across 70+ locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. His philosophy is rooted in accessibility, clinical excellence, and innovation-led care for every patient. Diamond Braces accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicaid, and offers transparent payment plans designed to fit any budget. With flexible financing options and no hidden fees, patients can get started with $0 down and monthly payments as low as $89.Diamond Braces is a premier dentist orthodontist provider specializing in braces, Invisalign, and retainers for kids, teens, and adults. Every smile has a story. At Diamond Braces, your smile starts with expert care and ends with lifelong confidence. Join the thousands who’ve trusted Diamond Braces to transform their smiles—and their lives.

