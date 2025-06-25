Rizzoli to Publish Annie Lennox: Retrospective, the First Book by the Award-Winning Songwriter and Recording Artist

Annie Lennox: Retrospective - Courtesy Rizzoli New York

A long-awaited visual memoir from Annie Lennox, a legend of popular music and culture. This is the award-winning artist’s first and only official book.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over a career spanning almost half a century, Annie Lennox has established herself as one of the true superstars of pop music and an icon of popular culture. With Dave Stewart as Eurythmics, and later as a solo artist, she is responsible for some of the best-selling records of all time, as well as some of the most memorable imagery created around music. Always recognized for her unique approach to style and performance—she has been described as “the singer whose powerful, androgynous look defied the male gaze.”

Lennox has been filmed and photographed by all the great image-makers of our time, from Richard Avedon and Paolo Roversi to Bettina Rheims and Ellen von Unwerth. With Polaroids from her personal archives alongside iconic portraits, music video stills, and record covers, Annie Lennox: Retrospective collates more than two hundred images to create an illustrated memoir of a creative’s life, both in and out of the spotlight.

“There have been thousands of photographic images floating around in the zeitgeist throughout the decades of my life as a performer. In a way, each one serves as part of the picture-puzzle narrative of my story,” says Lennox. “With Retrospective, I wanted to look back at my life’s work lived under the public gaze, throughout the creation of music—lyrics—recordings and film.”

Made in close collaboration with the artist, this highly anticipated volume moves chronologically through the entirety of Lennox’s life and career—from the early 1970s when she first met Dave Stewart following through with Eurythmics in the 80s, and then as a solo artist starting in the 90s and onwards. Extracts of her lyrics accompany the photographs throughout. Engrossing captions and personal anecdotes shine light on periods of her life, to tell the stories behind the pictures.

At once intimate, revelatory, and celebratory, this is a beautiful and compelling document of the woman behind one of the strongest voices in music.

“Each album, video, and photograph has its own identity and style,” adds Lennox. “Retrospective could actually have been presented in many different ways, with many more different images. But for now—here it is... A memento—a souvenir—A life lived through imagery and sound. I hope you enjoy it!”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Annie Lennox, OBE, is a Scottish singer-songwriter, Global Feminist, and activist. She and fellow musician David A. Stewart achieved major international success in the 1980s as Eurythmics. Lennox is the most recognized female artist at the Brit Awards winning a total of eight awards. She also has won four Grammy Awards, four Ivor Novellos (honored with a Fellowship to BASCA in 2015), 3 MTV Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and numerous other awards and honors. In 2022, Lennox was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Eurythmics was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Lennox embarked on a highly successful solo career in the 1990s with her debut album, Diva (1992), which produced several hit singles including "Why" and "Walking on Broken Glass". To date, she has released six solo studio albums and a compilation album, The Annie Lennox Collection (2009). She is the recipient of thirty-seven charitable and humanitarian awards as well as twelve honorary degrees and fellowships. In 2011, Annie Lennox was presented with an Order of the British Empire by HRH The Queen. She is founder of The Circle—a Global Feminist Organization, working in partnership supporting women and girls confronting gender-based violence and economic inequality across the world.

ABOUT RIZZOLI NEW YORK: Rizzoli New York has been publishing exquisite, illustrated books since 1974, and is a leader in the fashion, interior design, culinary, art, architecture, and photography fields.



