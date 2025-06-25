From burnout to balance: Summer mental health tips for teens

With the school year complete, summer break brings a welcome pause from homework and early mornings.

It also gives teens time to recharge emotionally and mentally.

That’s because academic pressure, social challenges and big transitions can leave young people running on empty, said Jennifer Bosley, LCSW, executive director of ancillary behavioral health services at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial.

“It’s natural to want to bury our heads and just relax,” Bosley said. “But we can also use the summer to shore up our mental health and build some skills so that when we return to school in the fall, it’s just a little bit easier to manage.”

The Adolescent Summer Program at Ingalls Memorial offers clinical experts and a structured program to guide teens from burnout to balance — and to provide coping strategies they can use all year long.

Bosley spoke about the program and shared healthy summer habits for teens and families.

How to help teens have a healthy, happy summer

1. Stick to structure

Regular routines around sleep, meals and screen time help maintain emotional balance. “Human beings thrive on routine — without it, we’re kind of floundering,” Bosley said, noting that school-year restrictions can ease up. “Predictability and structure support kids so that when they go back to class, it’s not a major shock to their system.”

2. Talk it out

Create safe, open moments to talk about feelings, stress and expectations. “There are fewer demands and expectations on kids in the summer; it can really allow for caregivers to connect with kids on a different level,” Bosley said. “You can ask about their interests and what’s going on with them.” Remember, listening is just as important as guiding.

3. Get moving

Whether it’s swimming, walking or a casual bike ride, daily movement supports better mental health. “Connecting with the outdoors in some way — even just reading a book under a tree — is a great habit for everyone,” Bosley said. Make sure your teen knows how to stay safe outdoors (and when to go cool off inside).

4. Start early

If your teen is transitioning to high school or college, begin those conversations now — before the rush. Ask them what things went well last year and what they’d like to change or improve. “Offer as many choices as you can; maybe an elective or a new activity to try,” Bosley said. “Empowering kids can help set them up for success.”

5. Know when to seek support

It's normal for adolescents to want to spend time in their bedrooms or be alone, Bosley said. But if your teen loses interest in a once-cherished sport or hobby, or if they experience difficulty sleeping or are sleeping excessively — as well as other signs of anxiety, depression or emotional overload — consider seeking help from a therapist.

Summer mental health support for adolescents

For teens who need more than just time off to recharge, the Adolescent Summer Program at Ingalls Memorial offers in-person and virtual services throughout the season.

The program provides:

Daily group therapy sessions focused on coping skills, emotional regulation and real-life application

One-on-one therapy and family check-ins

A supportive, clinical environment that helps teens build confidence and resilience

The program is for young people facing anxiety, depression, trauma or the stress of life transitions. Whether your teen is a high achiever feeling pressure or someone struggling with motivation, the program meets them where they are.

“It's a rolling admission process,” Bosley said. “We'll connect you with one of our therapists to do an initial assessment and talk with you about what you're experiencing and what your goals are to determine if our summer program is the right one for you.”

To learn more about the Summer Adolescent Program at UChicago Ingalls Memorial, call 708-915-8600