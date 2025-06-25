New Memoir Blends Spiritual Awakening, Refugee Survival, and Street Wisdom in a Bold Quest to Unite Humanity

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A riveting new memoir, Faith In The Lord by Rico Nguyen, is making waves across the literary and spiritual communities for its raw honesty, spiritual depth, and unapologetic account of one man's extraordinary journey—from a mute refugee child haunted by visions to a reluctant spiritual leader grappling with his divine purpose.Told through vivid recollections, prophetic dreams, and real-world struggles, Faith In The Lord charts the life of a Vietnamese-born survivor who fled war-torn Saigon as part of the infamous “boat people.” Battling hunger, bullies, and inner demons, the author discovers his psychic sensitivities, hears voices of angels and spirits, and confronts the mysterious “Shadow” that stalks his dreams and reality.“People will say this story is unbelievable. But what if it’s not?” the author says. “What if we’ve been ignoring the people chosen to bring real peace, not just in politics or religion, but deep in the soul?”What begins as a refugee’s memoir evolves into a gripping spiritual autobiography that tackles themes of destiny, religious unification, clairaudience, drug culture, and the universal longing for meaning. The book explores how divine purpose can grow from street life and suffering, and how ancient prophecies might just find new life in modern chaos.From surviving pirates on the South China Sea to witnessing visions during the 9/11 attacks, the author walks a tightrope between the sacred and the scarred, carrying a message he believes the world can no longer ignore.Key Themes:The refugee experience from post-war Vietnam to inner-city CanadaChildhood trauma, speech disability, and spiritual awakeningsClairaudience, prophetic dreams, and angelic visitationsDrug culture, street survival, and the war on identityA radical vision to unite world religions under a shared truthReaders will walk away shaken, inspired, and questioning everything they thought they knew about faith, destiny, and the invisible threads that bind us all. Faith In The Lord is scheduled for release in the upcoming month. Advance review copies are available upon request.About the AuthorRico Nguyen is a Vietnamese-born Canadian whose life defies every label. A refugee, survivor, spiritual seeker, and former streetwise insider, he has lived multiple lives within one. From witnessing the collapse of war to rising from a speech-impaired child to a voice of spiritual insight, his journey bridges the mystic and the modern. Today, he speaks and writes about peace, consciousness, and the unseen forces that shape our world. Faith In The Lord is his debut memoir—a deeply personal, spiritual, and socially aware work that invites readers to rethink fate, faith, and the future of humanity.Note. This book is currently in the pre-launch phase and will be launched soon. At this time, there is no official website or purchase link available. I will share further details when they are released.

