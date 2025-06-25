Submit Release
MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 6/25/2025

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 6/25/2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 25, 2025

 

On 6/23/2025, Sr Tpr Oyler conducted a traffic stop on Chancellors Run Road at Military Lane, Great Mills, MD. The driver of the vehicle provided a fictitious license in order to conceal his identity. Investigation revealed his identity to be Endi Oliver Coronado-Vasquez, 21 of Lexington Park, MD. Coronado-Vasquez was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possess/Use False Government ID Document and False Statement to Peace Officer.

 

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 6/19/2025, Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, 31 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju
  • On 6/19/2025, Jacob Hunter Johnson, 22 of Danville, GA was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 6/20/2025, Richard Earl Jett Jr, 19 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer
  • On 6/21/2025, Ryan Michael McLean, 28 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 6/22/2025, Elizabeth Dalila Scott, 36 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 6/22/2025, Daniel Alexander Theyer, 23 of California. MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
  • On 6/25/2025, Patrick Joseph Flaherty, 55 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

 

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 6/18/2025, Glenn Fritzgerald Fenwick, 63 of Fort Washington, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license
  • On 6/22/2025, Gabriel Natasha Thomas, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Arson-First Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000
  • On 6/22/2025, Bandon Franklin Peacock, 33 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended
  • On 6/25/2025, Charles Nathaniel Taylor, 71 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

 

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov

