MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 6/25/2025

June 25, 2025

On 6/23/2025, Sr Tpr Oyler conducted a traffic stop on Chancellors Run Road at Military Lane, Great Mills, MD. The driver of the vehicle provided a fictitious license in order to conceal his identity. Investigation revealed his identity to be Endi Oliver Coronado-Vasquez, 21 of Lexington Park, MD. Coronado-Vasquez was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possess/Use False Government ID Document and False Statement to Peace Officer.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 6/19/2025, Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, 31 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 6/19/2025, Jacob Hunter Johnson, 22 of Danville, GA was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 6/20/2025, Richard Earl Jett Jr, 19 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer

On 6/21/2025, Ryan Michael McLean, 28 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 6/22/2025, Elizabeth Dalila Scott, 36 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 6/22/2025, Daniel Alexander Theyer, 23 of California. MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 6/25/2025, Patrick Joseph Flaherty, 55 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 6/18/2025, Glenn Fritzgerald Fenwick, 63 of Fort Washington, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 6/22/2025, Gabriel Natasha Thomas, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Arson-First Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000

On 6/22/2025, Bandon Franklin Peacock, 33 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving while out-of-state license was suspended

On 6/25/2025, Charles Nathaniel Taylor, 71 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

