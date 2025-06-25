New Children’s Book The Moon and the Tree by D.L. Kreager Illuminates the Beauty of the Seasons and Friendship

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.L. Kreager announces the release of her children’s book, The Moon and the Tree . It is a gentle and poetic tale that introduces young readers to the magic of the seasons through a nighttime conversation between a wise moon and a quiet tree.Inspired by a question from the author’s young grandson, Grandma, why are the trees so quiet?, the story explores the themes of change, patience, and renewal in a way that is accessible and comforting to children. As the tree rests during a snowy winter night, the moon reassures it of the returning sun, the warmth of spring, and the joy of summer, offering young readers both a narrative journey and a valuable lesson on the rhythm of nature.Written for children ages 3 to 8, The Moon and the Tree is designed to support early learning about the environment while also encouraging emotional development.The book’s lyrical tone and calming dialogue make it an ideal addition to bedtime routines, classroom discussions, and seasonal learning units.This book also serves a personal mission: to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis, a condition affecting her 5-year-old grandson, Rylan. The author’s goal with this story is to spark wonder in children while helping them understand that change, like the seasons, is natural and necessary.About the Author:D.L. Kreager was born and raised in the Ozark Mountains, where she continues to live today. A mother of two and grandmother of seven, she has worked in the banking industry for over 20 years and holds a degree in business. Writing since the age of 14, Kreager considers her talent a gift from God and hopes to use her work to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis, a condition her 5-year-old grandson, Rylan, lives with. When she’s not writing, she enjoys running, traveling, and spending time with her family.Learn more about her at: www.DL-kreager.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.