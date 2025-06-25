'Language Whac-A-Mole': Big Law Tries to Keep Up with the Trump Administration's Word Targets

(Subscription required) As the legal industry reckons with President Trump’s attack on DEI efforts, many law firms this year swapped out certain language on their websites and other materials to be less offensive to the administration, with some continuing to play what one industry consultant termed "language Whac-A-Mole."

