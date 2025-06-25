Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,892 in the last 365 days.

'Language Whac-A-Mole': Big Law Tries to Keep Up with the Trump Administration's Word Targets

(Subscription required) As the legal industry reckons with President Trump’s attack on DEI efforts, many law firms this year swapped out certain language on their websites and other materials to be less offensive to the administration, with some continuing to play what one industry consultant termed "language Whac-A-Mole."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Language Whac-A-Mole': Big Law Tries to Keep Up with the Trump Administration's Word Targets

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more