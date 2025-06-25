New Business Morning Show Launches on KBSZ 1260AM to Spotlight Phoenix METRO Entrepreneurs and Fuel Business Growth

KBSZ Troy Warren

This show is about giving them the spotlight, not just to tell their stories, but to give them real, usable strategies to succeed. We’re doing it with personality and purpose, every single morning.” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting July 1, Arizona’s business community gets a powerful new voice with the debut of the Business Morning Show on KBSZ 1260AM. Airing weekdays, this fresh talk-radio program is designed to inspire, educate, and elevate entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals throughout the region.Hosted by business veteran and media personality Troy Warren, the Business Morning Show delivers a dynamic blend of actionable insights, interviews with Arizona’s most innovative business minds, and segments highlighting how real entrepreneurs are growing and thriving in today’s rapidly evolving economy.“Small businesses are the heartbeat of Arizona,” said Warren. “This show is about giving them the spotlight, not just to tell their stories, but to give them real, usable strategies to succeed. And we’re doing it with personality and purpose, every single morning.”Listeners can expect:Engaging interviews with Phoenix, Arizona metro entrepreneursBusiness tips and tools for navigating today’s economySpecial on-air offers and merchant spotlightsAnd the popular “Let’s Talk Business” segmentIn celebration of the Business Morning Show launch, the station is offering a free professionally produced 15-second radio commercial to qualified local businesses. Interested merchants can visit KBSZ1260.com to learn more and reserve their free ad spot.Listeners can tune in live on KBSZ 1260AM in the Phoenix, AZ metro from 6am to 12 NOON Arizona time each day starting July 1.Media Contact & Bookings:Troy WarrenProducer, Business Morning ShowEmail: troy@kbsz1260.com

