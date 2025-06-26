Best Electricians in Edinburgh 2025 Revealed According to Local Residents
At Certifi Electrical, we treat every job like it’s in our own home. Whether it’s a full rewire or a quick safety check. We’re proud to be the electricians Edinburgh residents recommend time and again”EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certifi Electrical Named the Best Electricians in Edinburgh for Home Rewires, EICR Tests & Solar PV Installation — According to Locals
EDINBURGH, UK – Certifi Electrical Edinburgh has officially been recognised by local residents as one of the leading electrical companies in the capital, praised for its expertise in full home rewires, EICR testing, and solar PV installations. With a growing portfolio of projects across residential, commercial, and hospitality properties, the team at Certifi Electrical continues to deliver safe, compliant, and energy-efficient solutions throughout Edinburgh.
Certifi Electrical Recognized as One of the Best Electricians in Edinburgh by Local Residents
Certifi Electrical has been named among the best electricians in Edinburgh, following a surge of positive local reviews praising the company’s professionalism, safety standards, and wide-ranging services. Serving key areas including Leith, Corstorphine, Morningside, Stockbridge, and the New Town, the company has become the go-to choice for homeowners, landlords, and businesses seeking trusted, fully qualified electricians.
Known for delivering everything from full house rewires to landlord EICR tests and solar PV installations, Certifi Electrical continues to raise the bar in Edinburgh’s electrical sector. With a commitment to compliance, energy efficiency, and customer care, the team has become especially popular among property owners and those operating in Edinburgh’s thriving hospitality scene.
“Being recognised by the community as one of the best electrical companies in Edinburgh means a lot to us,” said Wayne Jeffery, co-founder of Certifi Electrical. “We’ve always aimed to combine expert-level workmanship with honest, dependable service.”
Locals highlight several reasons why Certifi Electrical stands out:
Consistent 5-star reviews across platforms
Full-service offerings for domestic, commercial, and hospitality clients
Fast, reliable EICR testing and compliance reports
Expertise in solar PV systems, EV chargers, and electric heating
Experienced electricians who understand the needs of Edinburgh properties
With a growing list of satisfied clients and an expanding portfolio across the capital, Certifi Electrical is proud to continue setting the standard for safe, high-quality electrical work in Edinburgh.
Domestic and Commercial Rewires
From charming Victorian flats in Marchmont to large family homes in Corstorphine and new builds in Leith, Certifi Electrical is trusted across the city for full and partial house rewiring. Commercial clients — including office spaces, retail units, and industrial facilities in areas like New Town, Gorgie, and Portobello — also rely on Certifi for expert commercial rewires delivered on time and on budget. Whether it’s a modern consumer unit upgrade or a complete system overhaul, every project is handled with precision and care.
EICR Tests Edinburgh
Landlords, homeowners, and business owners alike turn to Certifi Electrical for dependable EICR tests across Edinburgh. The team ensures properties meet all regulatory standards by offering Electrical Installation Condition Reports, periodic inspections, and certification for Part P compliance. Their fast, efficient service is ideal for landlords needing safety checks in Bruntsfield, Morningside, and beyond — helping clients stay compliant without delays.
Solar PV Installation Edinburgh
With rising energy costs and an increasing demand for sustainable living, Certifi Electrical also leads the way in solar PV installations throughout Edinburgh. From bungalows in Blackhall to townhouses in Stockbridge and commercial premises in the city centre, their solar solutions help property owners reduce their energy bills while embracing renewable energy. The company also installs electric vehicle (EV) chargers, smart home technology, and energy-efficient lighting systems.
Supporting Edinburgh’s Hospitality Sector
Edinburgh’s booming hospitality industry also benefits from Certifi’s expertise. The company has delivered electrical fit-outs, lighting upgrades, and safety inspections for restaurants, bars, cafes, and hotels throughout Old Town, West End, and beyond. Their understanding of hospitality timelines and compliance needs makes them a preferred partner for venue owners seeking minimal disruption and maximum reliability.
Full Range of Services Offered:
Domestic, commercial, and industrial electrical installations
Full and partial house rewiring
Commercial rewiring for shops, offices, and venues
Consumer unit (fuse box) upgrades
Electric heating systems and smart thermostats
EV charger installations
Solar PV panel systems
Smart home technology and automation
EICR tests and landlord safety certificates
PAT testing
Part P compliance documentation
Electrical fault finding and repairs
Kitchen and bathroom electrics
Outdoor lighting and power points
Company Details:
Wayne Jeffery & Jordan Steel
Certifi Electrical Edinburgh
10 Grosvenor Street
Edinburgh, EH12 5EG
Jordan Steel
Certifi Electrical Edinburgh
