Parma Car Care Adds ASE-Certified Technician Kyle Davis to Expanding Team

Parma Car Care announces the addition of Kyle Davis, an ASE-certified automotive technician, strengthening its commitment to expert service in Parma, Ohio.

We’re thrilled to welcome Kyle to the team. His certification and experience embody the high standards our customers expect” — Fred Cerny Owner. Parma Car Care.

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parma Car Care, a full-service auto repair facility based in Parma, Ohio, has announced the addition of Kyle Davis, an ASE-certified automotive technician, to its growing team. Davis joins the shop with a background in diagnostics, maintenance, and repair of domestic and imported vehicles, further enhancing the shop’s commitment to quality workmanship and industry expertise.

ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification is a nationally recognized credential that reflects an automotive technician’s knowledge, experience, and commitment to ongoing professional development. By bringing Davis on board, Parma Car Care continues its investment in skilled professionals to meet increasing customer demand and maintain high standards of service.

Reinforcing Skilled Labor and Service Excellence

As vehicle technology continues to evolve, certified technicians are essential to delivering accurate diagnostics and repairs. Davis’s certification ensures he meets strict industry benchmarks and demonstrates the technical skill required to work across a wide range of modern vehicle systems.

The hiring aligns with Parma Car Care’s ongoing focus on staffing its shop with experienced professionals who uphold the values of transparency, consistency, and safe automotive service.

A Word from the Owner

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kyle to the team. His certification and experience embody the high standards our customers expect,” said Fred Cerny, Owner of Parma Car Care.

About Parma Car Care

Founded in 1989, Parma Car Care Specialists is a locally owned and operated auto repair center in Parma, Ohio. The shop offers diagnostics, routine maintenance, alignments, brakes, tires, suspension repair, and fleet maintenance. Known for its combination of technical expertise and ethical service, Parma Car Care remains committed to customer trust and ongoing improvement. They are located at 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.