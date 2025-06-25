Jay Justified Announces Launch of Activewear Brand, JUSTIFIED

Justified Activewear Clothing Brand Jay Justified US Tour

New Activewear Brand Specializing in Gym and Leisurewear, Plus More!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Television host and pop recording artist Jay Justified is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of his highly anticipated activewear clothing line, JUSTIFIED. Slated for release between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, the brand's debut coincides with the long-awaited release of Justified's sophomore music album.

JUSTIFIED is set to make a significant impact on the activewear industry, offering a curated collection that blends comfort, style, and functionality. The brand's cornerstone will be its signature sweater with an oversized hoodie, alongside a diverse range of sweats, sweatshirts, tank tops, gym shorts, and essential accessories. Each piece is designed to empower individuals in their fitness journeys and everyday lives.

"Launching JUSTIFIED has been a passion project for me," says Jay Justified. "I wanted to create activewear that not only feels great but also inspires confidence and reflects a commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle. This line is a natural extension of my personal style and my belief in pushing boundaries, whether in music or in fitness."

Industry insiders are already buzzing about the potential for JUSTIFIED to become a strong competitor in the activewear market, given Justified's established platform and dedicated fanbase. The brand aims to cater to a broad audience seeking high-quality, fashion-forward activewear that supports both performance and leisure.

More details regarding the official launch date, collection preview, and retail availability will be announced in the coming months.

About Jay Justified

Jay Justified is a multifaceted talent known for his engaging presence as a television host and his captivating music as a pop recording artist. With a career marked by creativity and ambition, Justified continues to expand his influence across various entertainment sectors.

