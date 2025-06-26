WiT Group & Witcraft Podcast Studio Announce Grand Opening in Kannapolis, NC
WiT Group and Witcraft Podcast Studio Open New Kannapolis Location with Live Music, Business Networking, and Complimentary Media Services.
We’re proud to open this creative space in the heart of Kannapolis and look forward to collaborating with the many businesses that drive this community forward.”KANNAPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiT Group, a performance-based growth marketing agency, and Witcraft Podcast Studio are excited to announce the official Grand Opening of their new Kannapolis office and podcast production space on Thursday, July 10, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, located at 445 South Cannon Boulevard, Suite A, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
— Josh Mangum
This Grand Opening event offers a unique opportunity for local business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to connect with industry leaders, explore new avenues for growth, and experience firsthand the creative resources now available at WiT Group and Witcraft Podcast Studio. Attendees will enjoy a fun afternoon of networking, entertainment, and learning while gaining valuable insights into marketing trends and local business opportunities.
Witcraft Podcast Studio launched in 2023 at WiT Group’s Columbia, SC office and has become a valuable resource for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and content creators producing high-quality audio and video content. Each studio features 4K cameras, professional microphones, lighting, soundproofing, and onsite technical support for a smooth recording experience. Services include multi-angle video, editing packages, branded graphics, social media clips, and a rotating library of podcast set designs. The Kannapolis location is the second of four studios WiT Group is building, with two more planned in Charlotte by year’s end. As part of WiT Group’s growing service model, Witcraft combines marketing strategy with media production. From thought leadership to client interviews and educational series, Witcraft equips businesses to grow their voice, reach wider audiences, and build credibility. As a growth marketing agency, WiT Group continues to support companies with solutions that drive measurable performance.
“We see this event as a great chance to connect with business leaders from the local area,” said Founder Josh Mangum. “We’re proud to open this creative space in the heart of Kannapolis and look forward to collaborating with the many businesses that drive this community forward.”
Event highlights include:
• Networking Opportunities – Connect with local business owners and professionals from the Kannapolis, Concord, & Salisbury business community
• Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Celebrate the official launch with a ribbon cutting
• Professional Headshots – FREE professional headshots provided
• Promotional Videos – FREE professional videos to promote your business, recorded in our studio and edited for social media, YouTube, and more
• Podcast Studio Access – All registered businesses receive a FREE 1-hour podcast studio rental (scheduled and recorded at a later date)
• Live Music & Entertainment – Featuring live music from Austin McNeill and more
With over 7% population growth since 2020, Kannapolis has seen rapid expansion fueled by new residential development, revitalized downtown investments, and a rising demand for creative infrastructure and small business support. As more entrepreneurs, startups, and remote professionals move into the area, the need for accessible, high-quality marketing and media services continues to grow. WiT Group’s expansion into Kannapolis comes at a pivotal time, providing a strategic resource for local businesses seeking to elevate their company, grow their audience, and compete in an increasingly digital-first economy. The new office and studio are designed to meet this demand by delivering hands-on support, creative production, and results-driven strategy in the heart of the community.
“As a proud Kannapolis resident, I’m thrilled to be part of the exciting growth happening in our city. I look forward to a local space where I can share big-city knowledge while preserving our small-town charm,” said Sheelah Smith, Director of Accounts.
Admission to the event is free with an RSVP. The event is open to all ages, with complimentary on-site parking provided. Food and drink tickets will be available for online purchase as well as on-site from local favorites Taqueria La Doña and Old Armor Beer Company.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses looking to elevate their presence at the event. Packages offer high-visibility branding, promotional materials, and speaking opportunities.
To RSVP or learn more about the event and sponsorship options, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/witcraft-podcast-studio-wit-group-agency-kannapolis-grand-opening-tickets-1408793612619?aff=oddtdtcreator
About WiT Group
WiT Group is a performance marketing agency headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in Columbia, South Carolina, and Kannapolis, North Carolina. The agency specializes in growth marketing and digital advertising-based lead generation for companies looking to increase sales leads, drive customers, or bolster online subscriptions through a combination of traditional and digital marketing strategies, all while focusing on efficiency and accountability.
For more information, visit https://witgroupagency.com.
WiT Group
Sneak Peak into Witcraft Podcast Studio
