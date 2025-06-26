LexTalk World Concludes 10th Global Conference & 2nd Annual NYC Edition with Legal Tech Exhibition & Legal Honor Awards

LexTalk NYC 2025

LexTalk World's 2nd Annual NYC Conference Unites 260+ Legal Experts for 30+ Sessions, Cutting-Edge Tech Exhibits, and Global Awards

LexTalk World’s NYC conference united legal professionals to drive innovation and excellence in the industry” — ClickAway Creators LLP

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LexTalk World , a premier platform for the global legal community, celebrated the successful conclusion of its 2nd New York City conference and exhibition on June 12th and 13th, 2025. Held at the prestigious AMA Conference Center at 1601 Broadway, this event marked the 10th in a series of global gatherings since 2021, following conferences in Dubai, Singapore, and New Delhi. Organized by ClickAway Creators LLP, the conference brought together over 260 legal professionals, including in-house counsel, law firms, and legal technology experts, fostering collaboration and innovation.The two-day event featured more than 30 insightful sessions led by over 100 distinguished speakers from across the legal spectrum. Attendees explored critical topics shaping the future of the legal industry, including artificial intelligence in legal practice, data privacy, cybersecurity, ESG regulations, and dispute resolution in a globalized marketplace. Highlights included panel discussions such as “The AI-Driven Legal Revolution,” moderated by Paola De La Torre, and “Addressing Global Anti-Bribery and Corruption Laws,” led by Anik A. Shah. Case studies like “Taming Your Lawyer Instincts to Deliver Business Value” by Gabriela Badi, and roundtable discussions such as “The Future of In-House Counsel” with Michael DeSimone offered attendees practical insights.Notable speakers included Nishat Ruiter, Steve Rosenboro, Ishak Akyuz, Catherine Quinlan, Christopher Bowen, Yash Singal, Jesse Melman, Monique Ferraro, Madeline Kessler, Jocelyn Gabrynowicz Hill, and many others — each bringing unique perspectives and deep expertise to the discussions.A vibrant exhibition ran concurrently, showcasing cutting-edge advancements from exhibitors. Legal professionals engaged directly with innovative legal tech solutions and service providers, gaining hands-on experience with tools that are transforming the industry. The event was supported by key sponsors, including MRS Business Professional as the Presenting Sponsor, Lex Corp and Case Docker as Diamond Sponsors, and Serving Immigrants as the Gold Sponsor. Their contributions were pivotal to the event’s success.LexTalk World continued its tradition of recognizing excellence through the prestigious " Legal Honor Global Awards ", presented on Day 2, followed by a cocktail reception. The awards celebrated outstanding achievements within the legal sector, honoring professionals who have made significant contributions to the field.Day 1 featured dynamic sessions across three halls. Hall A hosted discussions on transforming the legal profession and crisis management, while Hall B focused on AI-driven legal tech and its implementation in small to medium-sized practices. Hall C explored intellectual property potential and smart compliance strategies. On Day 2, sessions delved into ESG regulations, data privacy, cybersecurity compliance, and the role of lawyers in mergers and acquisitions. Notable presentations included “Harmonizing IP Laws and Cultural Differences” by Patricia Renjifo and a LexTalk Speech by Monica Romelina Sijabat on modern legal leadership.Attending LexTalk for the first time has been a truly remarkable experience. The panel discussions were incredibly engaging, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time here," said María Teresa Salazar, AML Program Manager, Tigo Millicom. "The panelists were highly insightful and experts in their respective fields. I appreciated the depth of knowledge shared—it was a fantastic experience," said Luis Felipe Martinez Parente de la MoraThe event underscored LexTalk World’s commitment to driving progress within the global legal community. By uniting thought leaders and showcasing transformative technologies, the conference set a new benchmark for legal excellence. For more information about LexTalk World and future events, visit www.lextalk.world.About LexTalk World: organized by ClickAway Creators LLP, stands as a leading global platform dedicated to connecting legal professionals, fostering innovation, and celebrating excellence within the legal community. We empower legal leaders to confidently navigate the evolving landscape of law, business, and technology. Our impactful global conference series continues with the San Francisco Conference (November 19–20, 2025), Houston, Texas (March 26-27, 2026), New York Conference (June 23-24, 2026) and San Francisco Conference (November 19–20, 2026) —bringing together in-house counsel, law firm leaders, legal innovators, and policymakers from across the globe to shape the future of lawContact: LexTalk World at contact@lextalk.world; www.lextalk.world

Experience the Best Moments from LexTalk World New York Edition | Legal Conference Highlights

