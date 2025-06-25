From Freelance to CEO: How One SEO Specialist Built a Global Client Base in Under a Year

Milos Milosevis, Head of SEO and CEO at TangerineSEO

Every SEO strategy must start with listening, not just analysing” — Milos Milosevis, Head of SEO and CEO at TangerineSEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an increasingly competitive digital landscape, the journey from independent freelancer to company founder is one that many aspire to, but few complete in such a short span of time. Milos Milosevic, now CEO of TangerineSEO, is one such individual. With a background in digital marketing and a focus on search engine optimisation (SEO), Milosevic transitioned from freelance consultant to business owner in less than twelve months, building a global portfolio of clients across Europe, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

His professional path began much like many others in the freelance world - through direct outreach, consistent learning, and technical dedication. "My first client came within two weeks of starting, but it wasn’t by chance. I had to actively reach out to businesses where I saw clear opportunities for SEO improvement. I believed that if I could explain the value well enough, they’d give me a chance - and they did," Milosevic says. From that point on, referrals and performance-based trust became the foundation for sustainable growth.

What distinguishes Milosevic in the crowded field of SEO professionals is a deeply personalised and transparent approach. Rather than offering generic packages, he tailors strategies based on a company's structure, market, and long-term objectives. This methodology has proven particularly appealing to small and medium-sized enterprises looking for hands-on collaboration without the overhead of large marketing agencies. Many of these businesses are now long-term clients.

TangerineSEO was founded with this mindset in mind - to offer expert-level SEO services with the agility of a freelancer and the professionalism of a larger firm. Officially registered in London, the company has worked across multiple sectors, including e-commerce, SaaS, and local services, always with a focus on measurable performance and clear communication. “Clients know they can reach me directly and get answers without unnecessary delays. That’s a competitive edge,” he adds.

While the technical aspects of SEO remain a core part of the work - site audits, keyword strategy, and content optimisation - Milosevic notes that communication and reporting are equally important. “A successful SEO project is not just about traffic. It’s about clarity, expectation management, and long-term alignment with business goals,” he explains. This mindset has earned him not only returning clients but also recognition among peers as someone committed to raising professional standards in freelance SEO.

Looking ahead, Milosevic continues to invest in skill development, collaboration, and international outreach. His journey from freelancer to CEO serves as a case study in how strategic focus, transparent communication, and technical skill can build not just a client list, but a sustainable business.

To learn more about his work and current projects, visit TangerineSEO.co.uk or connect with Milos Milosevic on LinkedIn



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.