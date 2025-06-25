Kuderer suspends Quick Health-adjacent licensee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer’s office issued an emergency order suspending the license of a producer involved in Quick Health’s fraudulent health insurance business, the latest development in a case that prompted federal wire fraud charges from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kuderer’s office suspended the producer licenses for Benefits Now and its sole licensee, Tylor Trego, on June 17, 2025.

The OIC found that Benefits Now continued the unauthorized insurance business of Quick Health, violated several insurance laws, and has caused ongoing harm to Washington consumers.

The order also revokes the producers’ licenses, effective July 2, 2025. They can demand a hearing before July 2, which would stay the revocation, but the licenses would still be suspended until proceedings are finished.

Trego was Benefits Now’s only licensed producer and the company was appointed to only one insurer — Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. Ameritas told the OIC in May of 2025 that it had ended its business relationship with Benefits Now, a Quick Health sister company.

The OIC issued a series of fines and suspensions to Seguro Medico, LLC — which was doing business as Quick Health — and its agents earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged four businessmen and two companies related to Quick Health and Seguro Medico with wire fraud in May.

The OIC has, to date, received approximately 138 complaints about Quick Health’s improper business conduct, including:

Misrepresenting insurance plans to consumers.

Drafting duplicate payments from customers’ accounts.

Failing to refund customers.

Using fraudulent, coercive, or dishonest practices.

Demonstrating incompetence or untrustworthiness.

Representing unauthorized insurance companies.

Complaints by Washington consumers involved Trego, who was listed by Quick Health as a “Client Relations Representative.”

One consumer accused Trego of withdrawing a quarterly plan payment two months early, and found his phone disconnected when they called to complain.

A second consumer was promised a premium refund after canceling their policy. Their $11,305 refund was never issued.

Additional complaints centered on Benefits Now:

A consumer filed a complaint after purchasing a policy in April of 2024 and receiving an insurance card that didn’t work; after six months, they requested a refund. An agent, identified as Albert, processed the refund and provided them with a different plan, but the second card also didn’t work. By the end of 2024, when they filed a complaint, they still hadn’t received a refund.

A consumer bought two policies from Benefits Now, both of which were cancelled, and never received their $11,726 refund.

A consumer paid Benefits Now in advance for a full year of coverage, but none of the consumer’s providers accepted the insurance and their member ID card wasn’t activated. Benefits Now sold the consumer another plan and the same thing happened. The company charged the consumer $30,000 over six months and never issued a refund. The last time they attempted to contact Benefits Now, they said the phone numbers didn’t work.

The OIC sent a notice of investigation to Benefits Now and Trego in March of 2025 but didn’t receive a response. Ameritas did respond to the OIC inquiry, revealing that Jesus Barrera — one of the four insurance agents charged by the Department of Justice — sold approximately 200 policies to Washington residents for Benefits Now, without being licensed to do so.