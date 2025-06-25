Leading Box Supplier The Boxery Introduces Sustainable, Cost-Saving Boxes

The Boxery’s new eco-friendly boxes, made from 80%+ recycled materials, cut costs by 30% for businesses, aligning with 2025 sustainability trends.

Our eco-friendly boxes make sustainable packaging affordable, helping businesses reduce waste and costs while meeting consumer demand for greener practices.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boxery , a premier box supplier with over 25 years of experience, today unveiled a groundbreaking line of eco-friendly shipping boxes made from over 80% recycled materials. Launched to meet the rising demand for sustainable packaging, these fully recyclable boxes offer businesses up to 30% cost savings compared to competitors, making green practices accessible and affordable.Discover how The Boxery’s eco-friendly boxes can transform your packaging strategy. Visit https://www.theboxery.com/ to explore over 1,000 sizes, or call 1-877-826-9379 to open a wholesale account and receive exclusive pricing.As sustainability becomes a top priority for businesses and consumers alike, The Boxery, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, is leading the charge with its new eco-friendly boxes. Available in over 1,000 sizes, these boxes cater to e-commerce, retail, and moving needs while reducing environmental impact. The launch addresses the urgent need for cost-effective, sustainable packaging in a market where 71% of shoppers prefer brands with eco-friendly practices.The packaging industry is transforming in 2025, driven by consumer demand and regulatory pressures, such as New York’s proposed Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (S1464). The Boxery’s new boxes are crafted from high-quality, recycled corrugated cardboard, ensuring durability for fragile and heavy items while minimizing waste. According to a recent industry report, packaging waste costs businesses billions of dollars annually, with 40% of landfill waste attributed to single-use packaging. The Boxery’s solution reduces this footprint by offering recyclable, sturdy boxes that maintain brand reputation and customer satisfaction.The eco-friendly line includes:- Standard and Cube Boxes: Ideal for small to medium-sized items, such as electronics and clothing, available in sizes like 8x8x8 and 14x14x8.- Heavy-Duty Boxes: Double-wall options (ECT48) for fragile or high-value goods, such as the 12x12x12 box.- Customizable Mailers: Branded packaging to boost customer recognition, perfect for e-commerce businesses.- Eco-Friendly Features: Made from over 80% recycled materials, reducing carbon emissions and supporting a circular economy.These boxes are designed to lower shipping costs, with lightweight options like flat shipping boxes cutting expenses by up to 20%. The Boxery’s partnership with Amazon Business has already driven a 25% year-over-year profit increase, underscoring its commitment to customer-centric innovation. Businesses can also benefit from bulk discounts and wholesale accounts, with same-day shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses ensuring fast delivery.The launch aligns with global sustainability goals, including the Paris Agreement’s 2025 NDC updates, and positions businesses to comply with emerging regulations. By choosing The Boxery’s boxes, companies can reduce their environmental footprint while appealing to eco-conscious consumers. The company’s certifications, such as Registered Small Business Certification, further build trust with customers seeking reliable suppliers.The Boxery’s customer service sets it apart in the industry. Businesses receive personalized support to select the proper packaging. Reviews on Trustpilot praise The Boxery’s fast shipping and stellar service, with one customer noting, “They ship quickly, their products are great, and their customer service is stellar.” This dedication to quality and sustainability makes The Boxery a trusted partner for businesses across the nation.About The BoxeryThe Boxery, based in Brooklyn, NY, is a leading box supplier with over 25 years of experience providing high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions. Offering a diverse range of corrugated boxes, mailers, and protective materials, The Boxery serves businesses and individuals with competitive pricing and exceptional customer service. Learn more at The Boxery.

