Studycat Introduces All‑in‑One Fun Kids Chinese Language iPhone App With Traditional and Simplified Chinese

Studycat now offers both Traditional and Simplified Chinese in its kids' Mandarin app, giving flexible options for playful, child-safe language learning.

Our goal is to give families flexible tools that help children engage with Mandarin in a way that feels natural, enjoyable, and easy to fit into everyday routines.” — CEO

HK, HONG KONG, November 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studycat today announced a dual-script update to its Mandarin experience, introducing both Traditional and Simplified Chinese to its all-in-one, fun kids' Chinese language iPhone app for children aged 2–8. The update is part of Studycat’s play‑based approach to language learning—delivered in a kid-safe, ad‑free environment designed for young learners and peace of mind for families.With this release, families and schools can select the script that best aligns with their goals or curriculum, and switch as needed. The feature complements Studycat’s existing mix of interactive games, stories, and songs, which help kids build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills—one short, feedback-rich activity at a time.Dual‑script flexibility for diverse learnersTraditional and Simplified Chinese are used across different communities and classrooms. Studycat’s update allows parents and educators to select either option at setup and adjust whenever needed, supporting heritage learners, immersion programs, and global families alike. The dual-script support sits alongside phonics-style activities, visual cues, and repetition that help preschool and early-primary learners gain confidence quickly.- Choose between Traditional and Simplified Mandarin Chinese- Build listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills through structured play- Enjoy a kidSAFE‑listed, ad‑free environment crafted for young children- Reinforce learning with online and offline activities and printable practice- Designed for independent exploration—no reading requiredPlay‑based learning that keeps kids coming backStudycat’s methodology is built on the idea that meaningful practice is easier to sustain when learning feels like play. Short activities, instant feedback, and varied modalities—such as games, songs, and simple stories—support frequent, low-friction practice that builds durable skills. Each interactive lesson is a step on the path to fluency, making progress visible without overwhelming young learners.“Parents tell us that an early, positive start makes the difference,” said a Studycat spokesperson. “Our job is to remove friction—no ads, friendly guidance, and immediate feedback—so kids feel safe to try, repeat, and build real Mandarin skills through play.”Safety, credibility, and scaleInside the app, children learn in a kid-safe, ad‑free space designed for their safety and focus. Studycat reports that over 16 million families trust it and have received more than 50,000 five-star reviews across its language apps. The company’s work has been recognized by respected programs, including ASU+GSV and Loved By Parents, underscoring its commitment to quality and impact in early learning.Studycat’s curriculum is aligned with international standards and developed by language teachers and learning and development experts. Families can start for free, explore the experience at their own pace, and reinforce progress with weekly learning reports and printable worksheets.AvailabilityThe dual-script Mandarin experience is now available in Studycat’s Chinese product experience on iPhone, with a free trial for new families. Studycat is also available on additional devices to fit everyday family routines at home and on the go.Learn more and start a free trial: https://studycat.com/products/chinese/ About StudycatStudycat creates playful, standards‑aligned language learning for children ages 2–8. Designed by educators and loved by families, Studycat’s experiences develop listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills through interactive games, songs, and stories in a safe, ad‑free, kidSAFE‑listed environment. Studycat’s language learning has been trusted by millions of families worldwide and recognized for innovation and effectiveness.

