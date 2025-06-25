Ohio Veterans Docket Recognized Nationally as Model Program

The Warren County Common Pleas Veterans Honor Court was recently named a national mentor court.

A specialized docket program certified by the Supreme Court of Ohio is receiving national recognition for its work with veterans.

The Warren County Common Pleas Veterans Honor Court was recently named a national mentor court by the All Rise Justice for Vets division and the U.S. Department of Justice. The program is just one of five to receive the distinction.

All Rise is the training, membership, and advocacy organization for justice system innovation

addressing substance use and mental health at every intercept point.

National mentor courts are chosen for their exemplary work. Those selected serve three-year terms as model veteran treatment dockets to assist new or growing programs.

“It is a great honor to recognize this court as one of only five mentor courts in the country,” said Justice for Vets director Scott Tirocchi. “This program is a shining example of serving those who have served us and ensuring that our military veterans and service members receive the treatment and benefits they have earned. As a mentor court, this program is helping to lead veterans who might otherwise be incarcerated into lives of recovery and hope.”

As part of the mentor court network for 2025-2027, the Warren County Veterans Honor Court will help provide guidance and technical assistance to jurisdictions interested in implementing a veterans treatment docket, including hosting site visits and one-on-one professional shadowing for team members from other jurisdictions around the country.

The Warren County Veterans Honor court was established in 2018 under the leadership of Judge Timothy N. Tepe. Since the program’s inception, there have been 55 successful graduates. The program has over 20 community partners that provide tailored support and treatment programs specific to the needs of veterans that address issues like PTSD, substance abuse, and mental health concerns. By focusing on treatment and rehabilitation, veterans dockets can help reduce the likelihood of repeat offenses, helping veterans reintegrate into society.

“I have always been passionate about veterans. Our Veterans Honor Court surrounds our justice involved veterans with services and support to assist them in regaining their honor,” said Judge Tepe. “We have put together a tremendous treatment team and community partners to serve our veterans. Their service to our country has earned them this opportunity.”

There are now more than 4,000 treatment dockets nationwide, including more than 500 specific to veterans with 29 in Ohio. These dockets are considered the most effective intervention in the justice system for reducing crime and substance use while saving millions of taxpayer dollars compared to the cost of incarceration.