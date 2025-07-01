50% of Small Businesses Hit by Cyberattacks Go Out of Business Without Cybersecurity Protection

50% of Small Businesses Hit by Cyberattacks Go Out of Business. ACE Technology Group Launches Huntress-Powered Cybersecurity Solution to Safeguard SMBs

ACE enables companies to remain safe, compliant, and competitive through strategic partnerships with top platforms such as Huntress.” — ACE Technology Group

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One out of every two small businesses that have experienced a cyberattack shut down within six months. This is because of the crippling expenses, often in excess of $500,000 per incident. This staggering statistic highlights the critical necessity for effective cybersecurity for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) more than ever before. (Source: Midland Reporter Are You Leaving Your Business Open to Threats?Cybercriminals are targeting small businesses at an alarming rate, exploiting vulnerabilities in email security, outdated software, and a lack of employee cybersecurity awareness. Attacks such as ransomware and phishing campaigns are becoming more sophisticated by the day, and most SMBs lack the internal resources to respond effectively without a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy in place."Most of them wait until it is too late," stated an official from ACE Technology Group. “Our Huntress-powered platform is designed to give SMBs peace of mind through active monitoring, rapid detection, and real-time threat remediation—before damage is done.”How Ace Tech Group & Huntress Protect Small Businesses:In response, ACE Technology Group is proud to announce the launch of its Huntress Managed CyberSecurity Platform for Small Businesses — a comprehensive, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution tailored specifically for SMBs. This new solution provides 24/7 threat detection, endpoint monitoring, and expert remediation support without the expense or burden of a complete MSP.ACE Technology Group’s cybersecurity offering is not a one-size-fits-all tool—it’s a comprehensive, multi-layered defense system strategically aligned with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. This approach ensures that every aspect of your business’s digital footprint is secured, monitored, and protected from today’s most common—and most costly—cyber threats.Ways to Protect Your Small Business with Cybersecurity?Here’s how each layer at Ace Tech Group contributes to protecting your business and ways to make sure you are protected as a small business owner:Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR):At the device level, ACE deploys Huntress EDR tools that continuously monitor all endpoints (Windows and macOS) for suspicious behavior. This includes identifying ransomware, malicious scripts, and unauthorized access attempts. With a false positive rate under 1%, your team stays focused while only being alerted to real, actionable threats. In the event of a confirmed issue, the system initiates rapid threat remediation—backed by expert support.Security Information & Event Management (SIEM):SIEM technology provides real-time threat detection and centralized log analysis across your entire IT infrastructure. With 24/7 expert oversight, it detects anomalies, correlates data from various systems, and delivers actionable insights to mitigate risks before they escalate. It’s also designed to help businesses stay in compliance with cybersecurity insurance policies and data regulations like HIPAA and GDPR—crucial for avoiding legal and financial penalties.Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR):Identity-based attacks—like business email compromise (BEC)—are one of the top cybersecurity threats facing small businesses today. ACE’s ITDR services deliver always-on identity monitoring that protects your Microsoft 365 environment, tracks user activity, detects suspicious behavior, and flags unauthorized policy or email flow changes. This layer ensures robust identity protection and stops cybercriminals from hijacking your accounts or impersonating your team.Security Awareness Training (SAT):The human element is often the weakest link in cybersecurity. ACE combats this by providing science-backed, interactive training modules and phishing simulations that turn your employees into proactive defenders. The training is engaging, regularly updated, and customized to your industry. Plus, it includes automated directory syncing and optional compliance courses, making cybersecurity education easy to manage and highly effective.Together, these layers form a defense-in-depth strategy that doesn’t just detect threats—it prevents them, educates your workforce, ensures regulatory readiness, and provides peace of mind. Whether you’re a growing startup or an established small business, ACE Technology Group’s cybersecurity services offer enterprise-level protection without the enterprise cost.Reduce Your Company’s Cyber Risk, Ensure ResilienceData breaches, ransomware attacks, and email account takeovers are no longer rare occurrences—they’re constant, evolving threats that can devastate a business financially and operationally. A recent record-breaking breach exposed over 16 billion passwords from platforms including Apple, Facebook, Google, and countless others, putting sensitive business and personal data at extreme risk (source) With cybercriminals armed with stolen credentials and cyber insurance carriers tightening their coverage requirements, having a proactive cybersecurity solution is no longer optional—it’s a business necessity.The Huntress Managed Security Platform, now available through ACE Technology Group, equips businesses with:Real-time cyber threat detectionActive notification and issue escalationEnd-to-end incident response with a dedicated security teamUser-friendly reporting and compliance-ready documentationOngoing employee education to reduce human errorWhy ACE Technology Group?With over two decades of IT experience and a focus on cybersecurity for small businesses , ACE Technology Group brings a human-first approach to digital protection. They specialize in designing affordable, scalable solutions that allow SMBs to operate securely in the digital world today.Partnering with ACE means access to:24/7 expert monitoring and responseFast remediation support from Huntress + ACE security expertsStrategic planning tailored to your business and budgetProven protection trusted by 120,000+ businessesContact ACE Technology Group TodayVisit: https://acetechgroup.com/huntress-managed-security-platform/ Explore Cybersecurity Services: https://acetechgroup.com/it-services/cybersecurity/ Request a Consultation: https://acetechgroup.com/contact/ Phone: 1-610-477-4223About ACE Technology Group:ACE Technology Group is a trusted IT and cybersecurity provider based in Pennsylvania. We serve small to mid-sized businesses with expert support and scalable solutions. ACE enables companies to remain safe, compliant, and competitive through strategic partnerships with top platforms such as Huntress.Press Contact:ACE Technology GroupEmail: info@acetechgroup.comPhone: 610-477-4223Website: https://acetechgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.