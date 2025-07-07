United Energy LNG and Power LNG Announce Merger to Establish an Advanced Scalable Small-Scale LNG Platform

United Energy LNG

With Three Sites in Development, United Energy LNG Advances U.S. LNG Infrastructure Strategy

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Energy LNG and Power LNG announced today the signing of a strategic merger that will create a scalable small-scale LNG platform serving industrial, power, and transport markets across North America.The combined entity, operating under United Energy LNG (UE LNG), immediately oversees a portfolio of three LNG production sites in advanced stages of development. UE LNG is announcing the commencement of Front-End Loading Phase 1 (FEL-1) at its first project site in Houston, Texas, with a second confidential site underway. A third site in Independence, Kansas is scheduled to begin FEL-1 later this month. With geographic diversity and early-stage capacity, UE LNG aims to expand LNG access for high-demand domestic users. “While the majors are focused on megaprojects, we’re deploying modular, nimble solutions that get LNG to the people and industries who need it now.” said Brian Guinn, Chief Executive Officer of United Energy LNG.Modular LNG for Distributed MarketsUnlike traditional LNG developments requiring multi-billion-dollar investments and long permitting timelines, United Energy LNG is focused on scalable, regionally targeted solutions: Small-scale liquefaction units designed for local and regional demand Modular deployment to reduce lead times and capital intensity Focused on inland, onshore, and distributed energy applications Virtual pipeline logistics to bypass pipeline constraintsThis approach enables faster project execution and cost-effective access to clean fuelsfor underserved markets.Addressing Gaps in the U.S. LNG Infrastructure LandscapeDespite global LNG investment nearing $200 billion annually, small-scale LNG remains the least crowded, most overlooked frontier in U.S. energy. Major players focus on export, while decentralized markets remain stranded. That gap is UE LNG’s advantage.“This merger represents the alignment of speed, innovation, and execution,” said Austin Terry, CEO of Power LNG. “By combining our development and operational expertise with United Energy’s capital platform, we’re unlocking a scalable model for delivering LNG where it’s needed most.”Inside the TransactionThe merger combines United Energy’s upstream operating experience and public market presence with Power LNG’s permitting progress, engineering capabilities, and pipeline of modular projects. Key metrics include: 3 Active Development Sites across Texas, Kansas, and the Gulf Coast Targeted Liquefaction Capacity of up to 540,000 MTPA at full deployment Estimated Capital Investment: $240–270 million across three facilities Cash flow projections targeting breakeven within 12–18 months post-commissioning Engineering, procurement, and strategic project management partnerships Public market access via United Energy LNG’s parent company (OTCMKTS:UNRG)Distributed LNG for Energy Transition Applications - UE LNG’s modular platform is being developed to serve: Remote and underserved power generation sites Heavy-duty transportation and marine fueling networks Critical infrastructure requiring fuel resilience Industrial operations seeking lower-emission alternatives to diesel and propaneOutlook and Commercial PathwayUnited Energy LNG plans to reach financial close on its first three facilities by Q1 2026, with commissioning expected by Q1 2027. The company is actively engaging with feedgas suppliers, utilities, and logistics providers to build out a nationwide virtual LNG delivery network. The company estimates that its addressable domestic market exceeds 2 billion cubic feet equivalent annually, representing a $3+ billion opportunity in underserved power, transport, and industrial sectors. “This is just the beginning,” said Guinn. “By 2028, we aim to operate a network of scalable LNG hubs serving a portfolio of contracted customers across the U.S., turning America’s natural gas into clean, distributed power for everyone.”About United Energy LNGUnited Energy LNG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS: UNRG), is a vertically integrated small-scale LNG company developing modular liquefaction plants to deliver clean-burning natural gas to industrial, transport, and power markets across the U.S.About Power LNGPower LNG is a U.S.-based developer of modular small-scale LNG projects, focused on delivering clean, reliable energy to underserved industrial, power, and transport users. With a pipeline of fast-track sites and integrated delivery logistics, Power LNG advances flexible solutions for the natural gas sector.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the proposed merger between United Energy LNG and Power LNG, expected development timelines, projected capital expenditures, revenue forecasts, market opportunities, and future business strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: failure to execute definitive agreements, changes in market conditions, regulatoryapprovals, financing availability, construction delays, fluctuations in commodity prices, and general economic and business conditions. Neither United Energy Corporation nor Power LNG undertakes any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. https://www.unrgcorp.com/legal - Forward Looking StatementFor media inquiries:Kimberly StillwagonDirector of Communicationsuecorpinfo@gmail.com

