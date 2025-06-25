La James’ International College, in partnership with Iowa Central Community College, offers students an A.A.S. Degree that Empowers the Next Generation of Beauty Professionals

Johnston, Iowa – In a beauty industry where creativity meets entrepreneurship, La James International College (LJIC) is proud to spotlight the exclusive Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) Degree in Health and Beauty Management, a unique program that blends hands-on cosmetology and wellness training with critical business education.

Designed for individuals passionate about cosmetology, massage therapy, and esthetics, the A.A.S. Degree prepares graduates to not only excel in their craft but also lead in business. A student who completes the Cosmetology Program or both the Esthetics Program and Massage Therapy Program has earned 52 credits towards an A.A.S. Degree in Health and Beauty Management from ICCC. A student must complete an additional 6 predetermined online courses at ICCC (18 credits) to earn this degree. The A.A.S. degree offers a dual advantage: industry-specific skills and entrepreneurial savvy.

“Today’s beauty professionals need more than technical talent; they need leadership, marketing, and management skills to thrive,” said Jessica Howe, a spokesperson for LJIC. “The A.A.S. program was developed to meet that need.”

A Curriculum That Builds Careers

Completing the A.A.S. degree in Health and Beauty Management provides advanced training in hair, nails, skin care, and spa services, paired with foundational courses like Business Communications, Principles of Marketing, Human Relations, and Entrepreneurship. This structure prepares graduates to open their salons, manage teams, or pursue higher-level roles in the wellness sector.

A recent LJIC graduate, Jessi, exemplifies the program’s impact. Starting with a love for updos, she turned her passion into a career with the help of the A.A.S. program. Her journey, from classroom to thriving professional, was recently featured on LJIC’s Instagram, inspiring prospective students to follow a similar path.

Support That Extends Beyond the Classroom

LJIC’s support doesn’t stop at graduation. All alumni benefit from job placement assistance and free LJIC-sponsored continuing education classes, keeping them competitive and informed in a fast-evolving industry.

The program also features:

Experienced instructors with real-world industry backgrounds

Modern, fully equipped salons and spas on campus

Flexible online business courses to fit diverse schedules

A vibrant community of students and alumni fostering mentorship and professional growth

Exclusively at LJIC

The A.A.S. Degree in Health and Beauty Management is available only to students who complete the Cosmetology Program or both the Esthetics and Massage Therapy Program at La’ James International College, making it a one-of-a-kind opportunity for students who want more than just a license; they want a future.

Whether you’re a recent high school graduate or a working adult ready for a career change, LJIC Programs, with the addition of the ICCC A.A.S. Degree, provides everything needed to succeed in the beauty business.

Learn More & Start Your Journey

For more information or to schedule a tour at one of LJIC’s campuses, visit https://ljic.edu or contact the admissions office today.

About La James’ International College

With over 50 years of excellence in beauty and wellness education, La James’ International College offers programs in Cosmetology, Massage Therapy, Esthetics, and Nail Technology in campuses across Iowa. LJIC is committed to student success through hands-on learning, business education, and lifelong support.

Contact:

La James’ International College

Phone: (515) 278-2208

Email: info@ljic.edu

Website: https://ljic.edu

