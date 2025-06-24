Veteran lives her best life with MOVE!

When she was younger, Army Veteran Dalia Chacon ran marathons, using regular physical activity as a way to cope with challenges. Being so active meant she didn’t have to worry about weight loss.

Gaining weight was a “result of medication, depression, multiple surgeries, and I didn’t have a way to cope,” she said.

After a while, “I noticed that I didn’t want to go out in public or be seen by anyone and would stay home.” Finally, after realizing that she didn’t even want to celebrate her birthday because of how she felt, Chacon decided to create a healthy lifestyle again for herself and to be there for her son.

Then her VA provider told her about the MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans. “I knew I could do it, I just didn’t know how, so I decided to join MOVE!,” she said.

A group effort

Chacon began attending MOVE! group sessions at VA Palo Alto and quickly realized how helpful they were. She was reminded of the importance of reading food labels, choosing healthy foods, and tracking her food and physical activity to strike the right balance of calories.

She also connected with her Veteran peers. “I felt like I became friends with some of the other members and we fed off of each other’s energy,” she shared. “I didn’t feel alone listening to other people’s battles. I was also excited to see others’ progress and oftentimes cheered them on.”

‘I started living again’

Chacon has lost 35 pounds since starting MOVE!, but the value of her journey extends far beyond the scale. “I finally have put myself first,” she said, and prioritizes regular runs and exercise in addition to healthier eating habits.

As well as sleeping better and having more energy, she is spending more time with her family, trying new activities like bike riding on the beach, and has the confidence to go out once more. She can move without pain and stiffness—and her mood has improved.

“I started living again,” she added.

The MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans helps Veterans adopt healthy lifestyles, achieve health goals and manage their weight. By making simple, healthy changes with the help of your local MOVE! team, you can increase your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. Find more information about MOVE!.