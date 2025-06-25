Airport improvements support economic growth

CANADA, June 25 - Communities that rely upon regional airports, heliports and water aerodromes provincewide will benefit from funding provided through the Province of B.C.’s Air Access Program.

“Through the B.C. Air Access Program, we’re supporting upgrades to airports that will improve access for vital communities across our province,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “These improvements to our rural and regional airports will help keep British Columbians connected and our economy on the move.”

This year, the Province is investing $6.2 million through the BC Air Access Program (BCAAP) to support 16 airport upgrades throughout B.C., prioritizing the needs of local communities.

Projects include:

runway improvements in Comox, Courtenay and Vanderhoof;

a permanent heliport to serve the isolated community of Tipella, supporting air ambulance and visits by medical practitioners;

wildlife-exclusion fencing at Fort St. James;

upgraded weather monitoring at Fairmont Hot Springs; and

lighting and fuel system upgrades at several airports to improve safety.

“From wildfire suppression to air-ambulance operations, from high-value tourism to connecting Indigenous and rural communities within our province and beyond, the B.C. Air Access Program supports our economy and society,” said Cathy Press, chair, BC Aviation Council.

B.C. is home to more than 300 public airports, heliports and water aerodromes that connect people and their communities, support the economy and help keep people safe.

While airports are under federal jurisdiction, the Province recognizes the importance of smaller airports to their communities. Since 2017, including this announcement, BCAAP has committed more than $70 million in grants to infrastructure projects at 80 air facilities.

The program is open to facilities that serve fewer than one million passengers per year. BCAAP has an open intake for all eligible applicants every year throughout November and December.

Learn More:

For more information about aviation infrastructure funding and cost-sharing, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/funding-engagement-permits/funding-grants/aviation-infrastructure-funding

A backgrounder follows.