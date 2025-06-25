Syria: When access is key, assistance is a lifeline

Reemeh is a town in rural Damascus that received a wave of displaced families from Sahnaya who had fled amidst escalating tensions.

Families of Reemeh, despite their own hardship, opened their doors, sharing what little they have, whether it was a loaf of bread or a blanket. Basheer, 45, from Reemeh, is sheltering three families who fled the clashes in Sahnaya in the two extra rooms of his home. “The arrival of families came at a difficult time. We don’t work our lands at the end of the season and only rely on stored food from last summer to get through winter. But when families arrived from Sahnaya, our supplies were already running low. However, we did our best to help them and shared what little we had among us ,” he explained.

As for those who fled their towns due to these clashes , they had to leave behind not just their belongings but also their livelihoods, meaning that accessing basic needs, especially food, will be a struggle. The International Committee of The Red Cross (ICRC) together with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) delivered urgent humanitarian aid to the displaced. Yet, the needs remain vast, and much more must be done to support those still struggling.

Ahed, 37, had to flee her home in Sahnaya, due to rising tensions in the town. “Pregnant and afraid, I barely managed to leave with my husband and two boys. The situation was chaotic that I couldn’t take any belongings, not even my children’s clothes,” she told the ICRC.

Now, she’s staying in an unequipped house offered by a relative in Reemeh. With just three weeks until she gives birth, she has nothing ready for her baby, no clothes, no diapers, and no money to buy even the most essentials. “I have no idea when it will be safe to return home, and giving birth in the midst of such uncertainty weighs heavily on me and my family," she added. Ahed received food and hygiene items from ICRC, calling the support ‘an aid that arrived just in time.’