Introducing Ocean Conservancy’s 2025 Photo Contest Winners

Ocean Conservancy’s annual Photo Contest has come to a close and the results are breathtaking. Hundreds of you sent inspirational and heartbreaking photos and videos, and I am so impressed. Thank you for sharing your art with us. Discover the beautiful, inspiring and heartbreaking submissions that won the hearts of our judges, our staff and ocean lovers like you.

I am thrilled to announce the winners of Ocean Conservancy’s 2025 Photo Contest.

Judge’s Choice Winner

The Art of Survival by Rickie Andrés Ballesteros Guerrero

Follow Andrés on Instagram

From the Photographer:

“A blue-footed booby from the Galapagos Islands breaks the ocean’s surface in a swift and precise flight. With its wings spread and eyes focused, it catches a gleaming fish in its beak. The water splashes around it in a fleeting but powerful scene of the natural balance between predator and prey.”

What our Judges had to say:

“A moment frozen in time – this one stopped me in my tracks. A brief beat in the natural world, captured spectacularly.” – Pier Nirandara, 2025 Ocean Conservancy Photo Contest Judge

“An excellent photo of feeding and fighting for survival. The composition, light and action are perfectly captured. A great job by the photographer who patiently waited for the right moment to shoot. Great work.” – Mariano Rodríguez, 2025 Ocean Conservancy Photo Contest Judge

“This is a standout capture of a decisive moment. The image is sharp, emotional and dynamic. You can feel the energy of the hunt. It’s the kind of photo that brings nature’s raw beauty front and center—and reminds us of the power and grace within every species.” – Angela J. Farmer, 2025 Ocean Conservancy Photo Contest Judge

“A fantastic shot. He shot fast enough to freeze the exact moment. Lighting is good and also post processing. Love it.” – Joaquín Fregoni, 2025 Ocean Conservancy Photo Contest Judge

See more wonderful ocean animals! By providing your mobile number you consent to receive recurring text messages from Ocean Conservancy from 52551 for donations to protect our ocean from today’s greatest global challenges. Message and data rates may apply. Reply HELP for more information or STOP to cancel. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

Staff Choice Winner

Sunset Whale Tail in Front of Eagle Glacier by Harvey Hergett

Follow Harvey on Instagram

From the Photographer:

“On the last whale watching trip of the summer with Jayleen’s Alaska, as the sun was setting on a perfect September day in Alaska, she positioned the boat perfectly in front of Eagle Glacier to capture this humpback whale who was playfully tail and fin slapping.“

What our staff had to say:

“I recognized this beautiful spot outside of Juneau right away! One of the things I love about Alaska is that there is always magic if you know where and how to look for it. Thank you for sharing this little slice of my home.” – Mike Levine, Senior Director, Alaska Programs

People’s Choice Winner

Manatee Love! by Paige Taggart

From the Photographer:

“This was taken in Crystal River, Florida when a curious juvenile manatee was investigating me while I was snorkeling the springs.”

What our staff had to say:

“Manatees have a special place in every Floridian’s heart, and anybody who’s ever visited the Sunshine State and seen these gentle giants up close and personally can attest to their awesomeness. With their round bodies and curious personalities, they perfectly embody the uniqueness of the Floridian environment and remind us of how important it is to protect our special and beloved ocean and coasts.” – J.P. Brooker, Director, Florida Conservation

We’d like to extend our deepest thanks to all who participated, voted, shared and submitted photos—you truly made this year’s contest a success. And a very special thank you to our judges: Angela J. Farmer, Joaquín Fregoni, Pier Nirandara and Mariano Rodríguez for lending their expert eyes to evaluating our finalists and determining our grand prize winner. Learn more about our judges here.

Congratulations to ALL our entrants, and we hope to see you next year.