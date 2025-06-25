FTC Releases Agenda for Workshop on Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices in “Gender-Affirming Care” for Minors

The Federal Trade Commission released a tentative agenda for its July 9, 2025 workshop on “The Dangers of ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Minors.”

The agenda includes doctors, medical ethicists, whistleblowers, detransitioners, and parents of detransitioners, who will share perspectives grounded in research, expertise, and personal experience. Speakers include FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson, FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak, psychiatrist Dr. Miriam Grossman, endocrinologist Dr. Michael Laidlaw, and parent advocate Erin Friday.

Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act gives the FTC broad authority to protect consumers from unfair or deceptive acts or practices. The workshop will help the FTC to understand whether consumers are being or have been exposed to false or unsupported claims about “gender-affirming care” and to gauge the harms consumers may be experiencing.

The workshop will begin at 9:00 am ET and will take place at the FTC’s Constitution Center building at 400 7th St SW Washington, D.C. 20024. For the safety of participants, in-person attendance at the event will be invitation only. Members of the public or press wishing to attend in person should email healthcareworkshop@ftc.gov to indicate interest.

A link to watch the live webcast will be posted the morning of the event to FTC.gov. The livestream will be open to the public and does not require registration.