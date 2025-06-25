Startup Detonates Twitter HQ Sign

Twitter Sign

Marketplace platform symbolizes app launch

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a spectacular display that echoes Silicon Valley's storied past, Ditchit, a rising star in online marketplaces and OfferUp rival, has grabbed headlines by acquiring and detonating the iconic 560-pound Twitter bird sign that once towered over the company's San Francisco headquarters. The stunt, captured on camera in the Nevada desert with a 15-person crew, four Tesla Cybertrucks, and a Hollywood explosives expert, symbolized a farewell to outdated tech giants and introduced Ditchit's mission: building a local marketplace prioritizing people over profits.Ditchit's spokesman, James Deluca, drew parallels between Elon Musk's Twitter rebranding and Ditchit's goals, stating, "Today's platforms prioritize businesses, but Ditchit is different fee– free, ad-free, and community-focused." The 12-foot Twitter logo, affectionately known as "Larry," was bought at auction for $34,000 and transformed into a disruption symbol. The explosive demolition video, now live on YouTube, showcases a cinematic moment generating buzz. Fragments of the sign will be auctioned on the Ditchit app, with proceeds supporting the Center for American Entrepreneurship.*About Ditchit*Ditchit is a community-driven local marketplace designed for everyday buyers and sellers, offering an ad-free, fee-free experience. Founded in 2024, the app is available for both iOS and Android devices, aiming to revolutionize local commerce with transparency and fairness

