Archie Comics Now Available on GlobalComix, Featuring Day-and-Date Releases

Hundreds of Classic and Modern Issues Launch Today, with More on the Way

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archie Comics, one of the comics industry’s longest-running publishers, is bringing its vast library of iconic stories to the digital comics reading and publishing platform GlobalComix today. Launching with a massive slate of key issues and fan-favorite storylines, the partnership will deliver new issues weekly to readers everywhere.Fans can dive into hundreds of classic and modern issues from the Archie catalog, including day-and-date releases, all available to read as part of the GlobalComix Gold membership - or through single-book purchases for those who prefer to pick and choose their favorites.From chilling tales of horror in Afterlife with Archie and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to the classic hijinks in Betty & Veronica and Jughead, to alternate universe epics like Archie 1941 and The Married Life, there’s something for every comic fan in this incredible launch.“A huge part of Archie’s staying power over the decades is our accessibility,” said Archie Comics Editor-in-Chief Mike Pellerito, “with comics sold on the newsstand, in comic shops, bookstores, and subscriptions. It’s important to us that we are everywhere our readers are, and that makes Archie a perfect match with the GlobalComix mission, putting hundreds of Archie comics on your device, right in your pocket. We can’t wait to introduce new digital readers to the world of Archie!”Titles arriving today include:- Afterlife with Archie- Archie (2015–)- Archie Horror Presents- Archie Double Digest- Archie: The Married Life - 10th Anniversary- Betty & Veronica (multiple runs)- Blossoms: 666- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina- Jughead (multiple runs)- Josie & The Pussycats (2016–2017)- Vampironica, Vampironica: New Blood, and more“Archie Comics is a cornerstone of pop culture and an instantly recognizable name to generations of fans. This partnership continues our mission to give readers instant access to the stories they love,” said Christopher Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of GlobalComix. “With hundreds of issues included and more coming day-and-date, this is yet another reason why GlobalComix Gold is the best deal in comics - whether you're here to relive the classics or explore the darker side of Riverdale.”This is just the beginning of what's to come. Whether you're revisiting your favorites or discovering them for the first time, Riverdale is open for reading - right now on GlobalComix.Become a member or explore single-book purchases today at globalcomix.comQuick links:ABOUT ARCHIE COMICSArchie Comics is one of the most influential, successful, and longest-running brands in the comics industry. With over two billion comics sold and books published in dozens of languages, Archie characters are immediately recognizable worldwide. It is home to an extensive roster of characters—including The Archies, Little Archie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats, and Katy Keene—and the critically acclaimed Archie Horror imprint. The CW series Riverdale and the hit Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have captivated the hearts and minds of countless fans, a trend that continues with The Archies, the first comics-based Hindi language feature film, now streaming on Netflix. Archie characters have been featured in animation, television, film, and music throughout its more than 85-year history. Follow Archie Comics on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and online at archiecomics.com.

