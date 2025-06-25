'Living UN DONE': Award-Winning Short Film Challenges Systemic Injustice and Urges Compassionate Restoration For All

Nominated for three awards from the WORLD CULTURE FILM FESTIVAL.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 'Living UN DONE' has been nominated for three awards from the World Culture Film Festival. The film will be screened on Saturday, June 28th at 10:15am PST at The Kult LA, 251 Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.Directed by Amanda Kasmira Cryer, produced by Carole Joyce, and executive produced by Damon Russell and Brenden Hubbard, 'Living UN DONE' is a compelling short documentary exposing the deep flaws of the criminal justice system and its long-lasting impact on individuals and families. Having garnered more than half a dozen awards worldwide, this powerful film is a call to action for meaningful change.The short documentary shares personal stories from seven individuals. Five of these stories illuminate how a single lapse in judgment can drastically alter lives and how society’s response often exacerbates suffering rather than encourages healing. These narratives highlight the cycles of stigma, barriers to employment and housing, and the failures of the current system to provide true rehabilitation Yusef Salaam and Betty Anne Waters appear in the film, but their stories focus on resilience and the fight for justice. Yusef Salaam, wrongly convicted at 15 and now a New York City council member, speaks on recognizing the worth of individuals despite systemic failures. Betty Anne Waters, who spent 18 years exonerating her wrongfully imprisoned brother, exemplifies perseverance and hope in the face of injustice."While many have highlighted prison conditions, we believe it’s crucial to emphasize that these are human issues that affect us all," said Cryer. "This is a deeply personal story for me: we know we can do better for victims and those who are incarcerated. Our goal is to emphasize that these are human issues that require collective effort. Together, we can create true rehabilitation, restore dignity, and offer genuine second chances."'Living UN DONE' is more than a film: it’s a plea for reflection and action. It underscores the interconnected issues of mental health and addiction, while advocating for a compassionate, restorative approach. It urges society to reconsider how we co-create and approach rehabilitation and the digital punishment that encumbers formerly incarcerated individuals for life. The film advocates for a restructuring of the punitive measures that haunt these individuals long after their sentences have ended, calling for a shift toward legitimate rehabilitation that empowers rather than diminishes.Producer Carole Joyce adds, "Our hope with this film is to cultivate understanding and inspire change to show that true justice comes from compassion, rehabilitation, and second chances for all."As the audience delves into the narratives presented in 'Living UN DONE,' they are invited to witness the profound impact of a system designed not only to dismantle the lives of those confined, but to fracture families and entire communities."We may not be able to save everyone, but we can strive to help those we can reach," said Cryer.

