The Solution Finders Podcast Unveils Episode 24: A Deep Dive into Sustainable Winemaking and Agroforestry

Winemaker Anne-Laure Jones shares how she blends tradition with agroforestry to create a sustainable, biodiverse vineyard in Bordeaux.

GRAVESEND, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Solution Finders Podcast, hosted by Una Marzorati, is excited to announce the release of its 24th episode, featuring Anne-Laure Jones, a fifth-generation winemaker renowned for her innovative approach to sustainable viticulture. In this enlightening conversation, Jones shares her journey of integrating agroforestry practices into winemaking, highlighting the harmonious relationship between nature and agriculture.Listeners will gain insights into Jones' unique methods, such as the incorporation of beekeeping into vineyard management, the crafting of Bordeaux red wines, and the production of infused vinegars. The episode delves into the challenges and rewards of maintaining biodiversity and soil health while producing high-quality wines.This episode is a must-listen for those interested in sustainable agriculture, innovative farming practices, and the future of eco-conscious winemaking.The Solution Finders Podcast continues to explore diverse solutions across various sectors, from wellbeing and education to materials and community, aiming to inspire listeners to envision a better world through innovative thinking.Listeners can access Episode 24 on unamarz.com and subscribe to the podcast on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.About The Solution Finders PodcastThe Solution Finders Podcast is dedicated to uncovering innovative solutions that contribute to a better world. Hosted by Una Marzorati, the podcast features conversations with thought leaders and change-makers across various fields, offering insights into creative approaches to complex challenges.

