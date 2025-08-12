DC Metro's Hömm CPS Marks 15 Years of Home Improvement Excellence

Homm CPS logo Homm CPS team Exterior Painting DC Metro area Cabinet Refinishing DC Metro Area Interior Painting in DC Metro Area

DC home improvement firm Hömm CPS marks 15 years of service growth from local painter to full-service contractor with multiple industry awards across DMV region

When we started Hömm CPS in 2007, we saw a need for contractors who would prioritize both craftsmanship and customer service in the DC metro area.” — Andres Matheu

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hömm Certified Painting Systems (Hömm CPS), a Washington DC-based home improvement contractor, is commemorating its 15-year milestone of serving the DMV region. Since its establishment in 2007, the company has evolved from a local painting contractor to a comprehensive home improvement service provider, earning multiple industry accolades along the way.Founded by Andres Matheu to address the market need for reliable, skilled professionals in the home improvement sector, Hömm CPS has maintained consistent growth while accumulating industry recognitions including Best Home Experts by Northern Virginia Magazine, the Best of Houzz Award, and Expertise.com's Best Painters in Fairfax designation.The company's growth reflects broader changes in the DC metropolitan area's home improvement sector, where demand for professional, certified contractors has increased. Operating with full licensing across Virginia (#2705 115732B), Maryland (MHIC #129182), and Washington, DC (#420218000045DC), Hömm CPS has expanded its service territory to include Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Chevy Chase, and surrounding communities.Beyond its core painting services, the company has developed specialized divisions for cabinet refinishing , carpentry repairs, deck and fence painting, epoxy concrete floors, and home remodeling. This expansion aligns with increasing homeowner demand for comprehensive home improvement solutions from trusted contractors.The company maintains its headquarters at 6192 Old Franconia Road in Franconia, Virginia, where it coordinates its full-time, trained workforce. Unlike many contractors in the region, Hömm CPS operates without subcontractors, maintaining direct quality control over all projects.Industry certifications, including BBB accreditation and certifications from PCA, EPA, and OSHA, validate the company's commitment to professional standards. These credentials, combined with their use of premium materials from Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore, have contributed to their long-term success in the competitive DC metro market.For additional information about Hömm CPS's services and history, visit https://hommcps.com/about/ or call 866-701-7077.About Hömm Certified Painting SystemsEstablished in 2007, Hömm CPS serves the Washington DC metropolitan area with comprehensive home improvement services . Under Andres Matheu's leadership, the company focuses on delivering expert craftsmanship and customer service through its team of trained professionals.

