OEM Director Visits Wasco County to Support Rowena Fire Recovery

ROWENA, Ore. – On June 18, Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erin McMahon visited Wasco County to meet with local officials and community members impacted by the Rowena Fire. The visit included a tour of fire-damaged areas and a stop at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC), where displaced residents are receiving critical recovery support.

In addition to the tour, Director McMahon met with Wasco County Emergency Manager Sheridan McClellan to discuss local needs and ongoing coordination efforts. She also joined a fire impact tour led by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Fire Chief David Jensen, where she witnessed firsthand the destruction caused by the Rowena Fire, including destroyed homes, scorched landscapes and community infrastructure loss.

To date, the Rowena Fire has destroyed more than 50 residences, nearly 91 nonresidential commercial properties, and 18 additional minor structures. Director McMahon heard powerful stories from evacuees who shared their experiences of evacuation and loss.

“I was deeply impressed by the coordination and tireless efforts of our first responders, local officials and state agency partners who are working around the clock to support the community impacted by the Rowena Fire. The level of dedication and collaboration on display in Wasco County is a true testament to Oregon’s emergency response system. Hearing stories of how quickly people were able to evacuate thanks to timely OR-Alert notifications was a powerful reminder of how critical preparedness and communication are during an emergency.”

The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal have been key partners in providing firefighting support. OEM extends its deepest gratitude to all firefighters, first responders, emergency personnel, and recovery workers who have responded to this devastating event and continue to support the community in the days ahead.

A special thank you to Fire Chief David Jensen and Emergency Manager Sheridan McClellan for their time, leadership, and for providing the tour of the impacted areas.

All Oregonians are encouraged to sign up for local emergency notifications at www.oralert.gov to receive alerts about evacuations, hazards, and other critical information in their area.



If you would like to support those affected by the Rowena Fire, please consider donating to relief and recovery efforts here:

https://uwcg.ejoinme.org/RowenaFireReliefRecoveryFund

Photo Captions for attachments:

Photo-001

Fire Chief David Jensen and OEM Director Erin McMahon speak with a Wasco County resident who was able to evacuate with his dog just in time. We’re grateful he is safe—and thankful for the swift work of first responders!

Photo-002

Pictured at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in The Dalles: OEM Regional Coordinator Tabetha Daugherty, OEM Director Erin McMahon and Fire Chief David Jensen, working together to support wildfire recovery efforts in Wasco County.

Photo-003

This image shows the devastating aftermath of the Rowena Fire—what was once a residential area, now reduced to rubble alongside a burned vehicle. Our hearts are with all those affected. If you're able, please consider donating to support relief and recovery efforts: https://uwcg.ejoinme.org/RowenaFireReliefRecoveryFund