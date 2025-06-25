Case Study: From Lockdown to Leadership — How Ince Topuk Grew 6X in 5 Years

Ince Topuk's Instagram following and revenue growth from 2020 to 2025

A digital-native fashion brand that scaled 6X through creativity, inclusion, and customer-first thinking—without a single store.

In the middle of a global lockdown, when no one was making evening dresses, we chose to produce them. It wasn’t just risky—it was strategic.” — Dilek Doksanbir

ISTANBUL, ESENLER, TURKEY, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OverviewThis case study explores how Ince Topuk , a Turkish digital-native fashion brand co-founded by Dilek Doksanbir, achieved extraordinary growth between 2020 and 2025. By combining early action, inclusive presentation, and creative digital content, the brand scaled its revenue 6X and more than doubled its Instagram following—all without opening a single physical store.The Challenge: Crisis and Collapse in Consumer DemandIn early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought global fashion to a halt. As lockdowns spread, traditional demand for shoes and formalwear collapsed. Most brands froze operations. Ince Topuk—operating exclusively through Instagram and its website—faced a critical decision: to wait or to act.The Insight: Act Now, Prepare for Later“While most brands shut down and waited for certainty, I made the hardest—and best—decision of my career,” says Dilek Doksanbir, co-founder and CEO. “In the middle of a global lockdown, when no one was making evening dresses, we chose to produce them. It wasn’t just risky—it was strategic.” Doksanbir recognized two truths simultaneously: Consumers needed comfortable, practical clothing in the moment. But once the world reopened, weddings and celebrations would return in full force—and supply chains wouldn’t be ready. While others paused, Ince Topuk invested in the future.The Strategy: Pivot Fast, Think LongInce Topuk executed a dual strategy. In the short term, it pivoted from selling shoes to comfortable homewear, staying aligned with consumer lifestyles during lockdown. In the long term, it worked with shuttered ateliers across Turkey to restart production—supporting local jobs and the fashion supply chain during economic standstill. Then, when weddings and celebrations came rushing back, Ince Topuk was one of the few brands ready to meet the demand.But the innovation didn’t stop there. As the community grew, plus-size followers asked: why show everything only on standard-size models? Ince Topuk responded with side-by-side videos of the same outfit on two different body types — proving that style is size-inclusive. The visual impact was immediate—engagement surged. It also embraced Instagram Reels early, creating dynamic content where dresses transitioned, changed colors, or reflected the personality of the viewer. These moves elevated engagement and brought emotional relevance to the brand.The Results: Consumer-Driven Innovation Turned into 6X GrowthThis layered approach paid off. From 2020 to 2025, Ince Topuk grew its revenue nearly 6X, and more than doubled its Instagram following—from 1 million to 2.4 million. It now reaches 1 in every 10 Turkish women over age 25, and has done so without a single physical store or outside funding. Through its production activity during shutdown, Ince Topuk also played a role in revitalizing small ateliers and protecting jobs at a time when many had no work.The Strategy Behind the SuccessInce Topuk’s story is one bold decision-making, strategic timing, and a sharp understanding of emerging needs. Rather than simply reacting to trends, the brand’s leadership took calculated risks by anticipating what consumers would need next. Ince Topuk stands as a compelling case study in how foresight, empathy, and deep market awareness can transform uncertainty into sustainable growth and enduring relevance.

