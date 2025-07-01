HealthBenefits.co.in Launches Global Wellness Platform with Smart Health Tracking Tools

Logo of HealthBenefits.co.in – A Smart Health & Wellness Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health -conscious Americans and global users now have a smarter way to manage their wellness. HealthBenefits.co.in , a digital health platform, has officially launched to provide free health tracking tools and expert wellness content — all in one easy-to-use website.From BMI and calorie calculators to wellness blogs on nutrition, mental health, and immunity, the platform helps users take actionable steps toward a healthier lifestyle — without the need to download an app or pay for premium services.“We created HealthBenefits.co.in to make health support more accessible,” said the site’s founder. “Wellness isn’t just for experts — it’s for everyone. Our tools and articles help users make smarter choices, every day.”Originally launched in October 2023, the site is now expanding its reach to a global audience — including the United States, where interest in holistic wellness, stress management, and digital health tracking continues to grow.🔍 Key Features for U.S. Users:Free Tools: Track BMI, calories, hydration, and moreScience-Backed Wellness Content: Easy-to-read tips on fitness, nutrition, sleep, and immunityNo Signup Required: Start using instantly — no login or downloads neededOptimized for Mobile: Works seamlessly on phones and tabletsWeekly Updates: Fresh content added regularlyWhether you're a college student looking to stay healthy, a busy parent trying to manage stress, or just someone who wants to track personal progress — HealthBenefits.co.in offers tools designed to support everyday wellness.📢 About HealthBenefits.co.in:HealthBenefits.co.in is a global health and wellness website founded in India. It offers free, user-friendly digital tools and expert content to help users track health data, build better habits, and stay informed. With a growing international audience, the platform is committed to making health guidance simple and accessible for all.🔗 Website:📞 Media Contact:Email: support@healthbenefits.co.inLocation: New Delhi, India

