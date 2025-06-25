Prime Minister Carney meets with the leaders of several Nordic countries

CANADA, June 25 - Yesterday, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the leaders of several Nordic countries – the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson – on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

As NATO Allies and close partners, the leaders emphasized regional security and the importance of investing in infrastructure and defence. They discussed opportunities to deepen economic and security ties in key sectors, including critical metals and minerals, energy, and defence procurement.

The leaders affirmed their enduring support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and agreed on the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.