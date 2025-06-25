Summer Food Service Program Returns for 2025

The Agency of Education has announced the return of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which provides free meals to Vermont children (18 and under) via a series of meal sites throughout the state. Families are encouraged to access these meals to help support children's growth, health, and academic success.

In Summer 2024, Vermont served over 1 million meals at almost 300 sites across the state. Meals are served at a wide range of locations, such as schools, parks, housing complexes, and libraries.

Families can find information on open meal sites by calling 2-1-1, the United Way-run resource hotline, or through the USDA Meals For Kids Site Finder. Hunger Free Vermont also maintains site lists by county on their website. All sites listed are open to all children, 18 and under.

Information is updated weekly throughout the summer.

