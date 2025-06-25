More drugs at the border, fewer troops to stop them: One-third of California National Guard counterdrug forces pulled amid Trump’s LA militarization

The consequences are dire – CalGuard’s efforts help ensure the public safety of communities statewide. Since they started drug interdiction efforts in 2021, they have helped seize nearly 31,000 pounds of fentanyl and more than 50 million pills containing fentanyl, with a street value of more than $450 million.

So far this year, servicemembers, along with local and federal agencies, have helped seize 2,411 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 1.5 million pills for an estimated value of nearly $16 million.

Fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the country by U.S. citizens through ports of entry. Within the last year, Governor Newsom announced continued augmentation in staffing and enforcement of CalGuard’s illicit fentanyl operations.

Youth-focused efforts take a hit

An estimated half of the 140 service members that are dedicated to CalGuard’s Youth and Community Programs Task Force, known as Task Force Torch, have also been impacted by Trump’s authoritarian orders. These programs help guide at-risk youth and promote community partnerships.

High-ranking U.S. military officials agree

Retired four-star admirals and generals and former secretaries of the Army and Navy filed another amicus brief outlining the grave risks of Trump’s illegal takeover of the CalGuard. Recently, several veterans and veteran rights’ groups came together to decry Trump’s militarization of California. A recent report exposed that less than 20% of Trump’s federalized servicemembers are being utilized.

Hurting the state’s wildfire response capacity

CalGuard’s critical firefighting crews – known as Task Force Rattlesnake – are operating at just 40% capacity. Eight of 14 teams have been diverted to Los Angeles as part of President Trump’s illegal – and highly inefficient – federalization of the Guard. Capacity has only worsened, reducing available crews from nine of 14 last week to just six now.

How we got here

In 2024, Governor Newsom doubled down on the deployment of the CalGuard’s Counterdrug Task Force by more than doubling the number of service members supporting fentanyl interdiction, and seizing other drugs, at California ports of entry to nearly 400. Fentanyl is primarily smuggled into the country by U.S. citizens through ports of entry.

CalGuard’s coordinated drug interdiction efforts in the state are funded in part by California’s $60 million investment over four years to expand CalGuard’s work to prevent drug trafficking by transnational criminal organizations. This adds to the Governor’s efforts to address fentanyl within California, including by cracking down on fentanyl in communities across the state, including San Francisco.