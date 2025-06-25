California enters final phase of construction on world’s largest wildlife crossing

Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing before phase two

The final phase of this project includes extending the wildlife crossing over a two-lane local road. The work involves significant earthmoving, restoration of natural hydrology, protection of heritage oak trees, and coordination with multiple agencies to relocate essential utilities along the freeway corridor.

The first phase of construction was completed this year and included over 26 million pounds of concrete, 82 bridge girders, vegetated sound walls, habitat rock features, and living soils to support native plant growth. Caltrans and partners laid 6,000 cubic yards of living soil across the bridge structure in preparation for planting this fall, which will include over 50 native species and restore the wildlife habitats both on the crossing and in surrounding open-space areas.

The public is invited to follow along with construction on the bridge in real-time through its dedicated webcam.



On Earth Day 2022, Governor Newsom participated in the groundbreaking for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing – a public-private partnership of monumental scope leveraging the expertise and leadership of dozens of organizations and institutions to protect and restore wildlife habitats in Southern California.

Wildlife crossings are essential to building a network of interconnected conserved lands and waters that protect and restore biodiversity while also supporting transportation infrastructure.

The habitat connectivity provided by wildlife crossings is critical to the success of California’s 30×30 targets and allows people and nature to thrive together.

Building wildlife and transportation infrastructure is a key part of the Governor’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades and thousands of jobs across the state.