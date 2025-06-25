Governor Hochul Announces Start of Construction on 92-Unit Affordable Housing Development for Seniors in Yonkers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on Willow at The Ridgeway, an eight-story all-electric building in the city of Yonkers that creates 92 affordable homes supported by Section 8 project-based vouchers for seniors. Developed by The Community Builders and the Mulford Corporation, a nonprofit affiliate of the Yonkers Housing Authority, the complex will replace three vacant public housing buildings. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed nearly 3,200 affordable homes in Westchester County. Willow at The Ridgeway continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The people of Yonkers are acutely aware that New York desperately needs more affordable, energy-efficient housing,” Governor Hochul said. “As we break ground on Willow at The Ridgeway, we are once again demonstrating that we’re willing to do what it takes to boost the supply of quality homes, to transform vacant properties, and to create opportunities for seniors to age in place or relocate to be part of this city’s bright future.”

Located near multiple bus lines and a train station serving Metro-North and Amtrak, the transit-oriented development will complete the decade-long redevelopment of the vacant former Cottage Place Gardens public housing complex’s campus, now known as The Ridgeway, which has taken place over the course of five prior phases. The new building will be oriented to maximize sunlight and views of the Hudson River.

All apartments at Willow at The Ridgeway are designed for seniors earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Residents are provided with free high-speed internet in every unit, access to a resident terrace and a solar canopy, and a private landscaped area that will include seating, raised garden beds and a bocce court. The Yonkers Housing Authority, The Community Builders, Inc. and the Mulford Corporation will also cultivate relationships with local partners, such as the Yonkers Office of Aging, to offer additional services for residents through direct referrals.

The development addresses a need for affordable housing for seniors in the Ashburton Avenue area, where affordable housing developments, including on The Ridgeway campus, experience lengthy waiting lists.

Willow at The Ridgeway is designed to meet Passive House Institute US and Enterprise Green Communities criteria, delivering an extremely energy efficient building that also maximizes the health and thermal comfort of its senior residents. The development includes a rooftop solar array and all units will utilize Energy Star appliances.

State financing for Willow at The Ridgeway includes support from Homes and Community Renewal’s (HCR) State and Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Programs that will generate nearly $30 million in equity and $10 million in subsidy from HCR. The development also benefits from over $500,000 in Clean Energy Initiative, a partnership between HCR and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) that aligns the development and preservation of affordable housing with New York’s affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy. Empire State Development is providing $2.7 million through the Restore New York Communities Initiative.

Additionally, the site is participating in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's successful Brownfield Cleanup Program and, when completed, would be eligible for $12.7 million in tax credits administered by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Westchester County is providing $7 million in Housing Flex Funds and the city of Yonkers is providing $1 million in HOME funding.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Willow at The Ridgeway exemplifies the State’s commitment to creating sustainable, affordable housing that meets the needs of our seniors and delivers 92 energy-efficient homes in Yonkers. Through nearly $30 million in tax credit equity and $10 million in subsidies from HCR, we are completing the transformation of The Ridgeway’s campus and ensuring seniors have access to safe, modern housing in a thriving, transit-oriented neighborhood. Thank you to our partners for their work to reach this milestone and to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to creating housing and improving affordability for New Yorkers.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Building accessible housing to meet community needs supports Governor Hochul's housing agenda and promotes new economic growth. This new transit-oriented development will provide much-needed senior housing in Yonkers and complement the state's other investments to encourage growth in the city.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “All New Yorkers should have access to safe and affordable housing in their communities. For more than two decades, the State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program has advanced the cleanup of formerly contaminated sites, helping return these sites to productive use, and supporting local revitalization efforts. DEC is proud to oversee this vital work and its contribution to achieving Governor Hochul’s affordable housing goals in communities like Yonkers, including the Willow at The Ridgeway Housing Development, while supporting DEC’s mission to protect public health and the environment.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every senior in Yonkers deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help build almost 100 new homes at Willow at The Ridgeway for New York seniors. These new all-electric homes will be easily accessible and close to public transit. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in Westchester, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Through critical funding and support secured in part by the State Legislature, Willow at The Ridgeway is turning once-vacant sites into modern, affordable, energy efficient homes for seniors. This development will provide Yonkers’ seniors with the affordable housing they need to age in place with dignity, in the community they know and love. It is also a model for how we can continue to create affordable housing for our communities—through sustained partnership, public investment, and a shared commitment to meeting the needs of New Yorkers.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased that construction has begun on a new 92-unit affordable housing development for seniors in the City of Yonkers. As we tackle the issues of affordability and the housing crisis, it is essential to utilize vacant spaces to create affordable housing for our seniors that will allow them to remain close to their families and friends and within their own city and neighborhood. I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal for their commitment to providing affordable, all-electric housing in Westchester.”

Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow said, “With the groundbreaking of Willow at The Ridgeway, we’re delivering on our promise to build a more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive New York. This development will provide seniors in Yonkers with the safe, energy-efficient homes they deserve while transforming underused space into a model for smart, community-driven growth.”

Assemblymember Nader Sayegh said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to senior and affordable housing in the city of Yonkers, the third largest city in the state. Affordable housing for seniors has been the Governor's priority and 92 units is truly a mission accomplished especially in Yonkers!”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “Given the desperate need for affordable housing in Westchester County, especially for our seniors on fixed incomes, I am glad that the Willow At The Ridgeway project is now under construction. These 92 units will help so many people in our region. I thank Governor Hochul, The Community Builders, and the Mulford Corporation/Yonkers Housing Authority for their efforts. Building housing that is affordable for the seniors who spent their lives building our communities is the least we can do.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Westchester County was proud to support Willow at The Ridgeway, a transformational project that represents the best of what can happen when government, housing leaders and community partners work together. This project was all about creating opportunity and ensuring our seniors can age with dignity in safe, affordable and environmentally sustainable homes.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Today’s historic groundbreaking continues the ongoing and remarkable transformation of our city’s affordable housing. The Willow at Ridgeway will provide our city’s seniors with housing that is both attractively designed as well as energy efficient with outstanding amenities. Congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard to make this day a reality.”

Yonkers Housing Authority President and CEO Wilson Kimball said, “We are very pleased with the financial support this incredible project has received at every level of government. The Willow at Ridgeway will let our senior population age in place in an environment that is affordable and transit-oriented.”

New York and New Jersey at The Community Builders, Inc. Senior Vice President of Development Jesse Batus said, “The Willow at Ridgeway reflects what’s possible when strong public partners partner with private and not-for-profit entities to commit to bold, long-term investment in communities. For over a decade, we’ve been honored to work alongside the City of Yonkers, Westchester County, New York State Homes and Community Renewal, our investors and lenders, and our development partners at the Mulford Corporation and the Yonkers Housing Authority. Together, we’ve created not just high-quality, affordable homes for seniors, but a resilient, mixed-income neighborhood that will serve 500 Yonkers households for generations to come.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Yonkers.